Uganda has never reached the AWCON finals tournament. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda’s national women’s team, Crested Cranes, will face Burundi in the preliminary round of qualifiers for the 2020 African Cup of Nations for women.

This was confirmed Wednesday after the draw for the playoffs of the 12th edition of the women’s tournament.

The two nations will compete in the two legged leg match which will be played from April 6-14.

Uganda will be absent from their country in the first leg before hosting Burundi in Kampala.

Faridah Bulega’s team hopes to reach the final tournament for the first time in its history.

They fell to Kenya in the 2018 qualifying heats.

Nigeria is the defending champion of the competition. This year’s tournament has yet to find a host after the withdrawal from the Republic of Congo.

