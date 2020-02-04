advertisement

Ms. Lilly Ajovara President and CEO Uganda Tourism Office (left), Prime Prime Minister Moses Ali (center) and Mr. Cornwell Muleya President and CEO Uganda Airlines (PHOTO / Agnes Kiconco)

KAMPALA – Uganda Airlines signed a memorandum with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) on Tuesday at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala at the opening of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo.

Uganda Airlines and UTB are two government agencies with two divergent mandates, but they share a deep sense of duty to develop the tourism industry in Uganda.

This sense of shared duty gradually turned into a bond which was formalized by a memorandum of understanding signed shortly after the opening of POATE by Prime Minister General Moses Ali, who represented President Yoweri Museveni.

General Ali attended the signing of the letter of the agreement at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, whose signatories were Mrs. Lilly Ajovara, director general of the Uganda Tourist Board and Mr. Cornwell Muleya, president and chief executive officer of Uganda Airlines.

“Compared to previous POATEs, this has been the best and we hope to add value to future ones,” said the Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

She said that one of the products that UTB is focusing on is promoting Uganda

Since the rebirth of Uganda Airlines last year, tourism has improved considerably, with a number of tourists to Uganda gradually increasing compared to previous years.

Ajarova, told more than 200 tourism entrepreneurs from more than 20 countries and 4 continents, because Uganda has “the highest concentration of attractions in a smaller geographic area” where “tourists can see more for less and there is something for everyone ”, as a destination, Uganda offers the best value for money. “

She also said that healthy growth in visitor arrivals coupled with a wide range of tourism assets has great returns on tourism investment and that recent government investments in transportation infrastructure have made the country more accessible from the outside. and inland.

“It is now easier to enter Uganda by air from almost anywhere in the world. 32,735 flights to and from Uganda during fiscal year 18/19. With Uganda Airlines, there will be faster and more convenient direct connections, especially from Africa. Today, it is also easier to get around by air, road and water, ”she said.

Mr. Daudi Migereko, President of UTB, thanked the government for the decision to relaunch Uganda Airlines.

“We thank the government of Uganda for the decision to relaunch Uganda Airline as it has boosted tourism and links Uganda to the world of tourists,” said Migereko.

Ajovara also thanked the Ugandan government for recognizing the tourism sector, which contributes nearly 8% to gross domestic product (GDP) and employs around 6.7% of Ugandans.

Ms. Ajovara welcomed tourism operators, buyers, hoteliers, international media and buyers to the Pearl of Africa.

