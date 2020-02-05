advertisement

KAMPALA – Auditor General John Muwanga revealed that the Ugandan AIDS Commission has received but hidden funds of Shs 3.3 billion from the government, as required by the 2015 Financial Administration Act.

Details are contained in the December 2019 audit report which noted that the Commission received off-budget funding of Shs 3,372,895,662, which was not included in its budget / appropriation forecast.

The audit report noted that of the 6,867,449,905 Shs allocated to the Commission in 2018/2019, 6,813,469,870 Shs were spent by the entity, which resulted in an unspent balance of 53,980,035 Shs .

The Ugandan AIDS Commission has reportedly embezzled 15,820,901 shs and spent on other activities without seeking the necessary approvals.

With the scourge of HIV / AIDS in Uganda, the Uganda AIDS Commission is said to have returned unspent funds worth 47,421,315 shillings to the respective donors due to the non-use of funds.

By the end of 2019, the Commission’s internal arrears had reached 76,162,402 shillings, which remained outstanding at the close of the year. The Commission is said to be involved in a property dispute and has therefore not been able to collect revenue from the property since October 2016.

Meanwhile, the same audit report also revealed that the National Medical Stores (NMS) arrears have reached Shs110. 726 billion according to a review of the IFMS financial reports but no reconciliation was provided to harmonize the two figures.

The report also noted that NMS’s trade payables went from Shs77.905Bn for fiscal year 2017/18 to Shs121.475b for fiscal year 2018/19 representing an increase of Shs43.569b.

The entity also declared a balance of receivables in the amount of Shs38.223b in the statement of financial position, of which four (4) accounts receivable valued at Shs17.325b were all over three years old.

