advertisement

The Ugandan team that started Sunday against Tanzania. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

2020 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Preliminary round – First stage

Tanzania 2-1 Uganda

National stadium, Dar es Salaam

Sunday, 19-01-2020

Uganda lost a goal lead to a 2-1 loss to Tanzania in the first leg of the 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup preliminary round.

advertisement

Oliver Mbekeka’s team took the lead through Juliet Nalukenge but could not hold on as Tanzania backed off.

Diana Msewa and Clement Opa scored for the hosts who will now come to Kampala hoping for a draw to reach the next qualifying stage.

After a clean first half, Nalukenge broke the deadlock for 48 minutes to stun the home crowd.

The hosts would however respond in an inspired way through Msewa and Opa to turn the game on its head.

It was Uganda’s first international engagement (U20 women) and we hope they will do the job in the second leg.

The return match will be played on Sunday February 2 at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

The winner between Uganda will then face Senegal or Sierra Leon in the next round.

Uganda’s departure eleven against Tanzania Sunday

Juliet Adeke, Stella Musubika, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya, Teddy Najjuma (Shakira Mutibwa), Phiona Nabbumba, Margaret Kunihira (Shamira Nalugya), Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Lilian Mutuuzo

comments

advertisement