UFC President Dana White has announced that Kobe Bryant will be honored at the upcoming UFC 247.

Bryant was not only an incredible basketball player, but also a huge fan of UFC and an investor in the sport.

According to White, the NBA star was involved in both UFC and BodyArmour, the UFC’s official energy drink. For this reason, the organization has decided to honor Bryant on Saturday February 8th at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas.

White spoke to TMZ about the basketball player’s relationship with the UFC and said the upcoming event was the first chance the organization had to appreciate.

This is the first fight since it happened and yes, we will do something for Kobe.

You’re looking at basketball player Kobe, aren’t you? Then the guy who won an Oscar and all the other things that guy did in his life.

He was also one of the major investors in BodyArmor, a company that sponsors the UFC. He was also an investor in the UFC.

White said Bryant received a huge distribution check from the organization a few days before his death because of his investment.

White remembered Byrant’s reaction to the money and said:

Kobe received a distribution from the UFC on Wednesday before the incident and was so excited and excited that he said whatever everyone said, “I wish I had invested more!”

The UFC president spoke highly of Bryant and said he would remember him as a “big guy” and an important part of the UFC structure.

He was part of this company … Kobe Bryant was a good guy in every way, as you might be.

It’s not exactly clear how UFC will honor Bryant, but it is likely to be a moving moment.

Jon Jones meets Dominick Reyes at Saturday’s UFC event.

