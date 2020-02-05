advertisement

Joe Rogan has proven his incredible body transformation after going on a carnivore diet.

The legendary UFC commentator decided to make the change after being “ashamed” of the 91.1 kilogram weight in December.

Rogan lost a total of 5.4 kg by following the strict scheme that cuts out vegetables, fruits, cereals, nuts and seeds.

Instead, the 52-year-old hid in meat, fish and other animal foods such as eggs and dairy products.

And he silenced his critics when he revealed his new, torn body on Instagram.

“I’ve been on the carnivore diet all January. I lost 12 pounds and gained a lot of energy, ”he said.

“My energy level was absolutely constant throughout the month. No ups and downs due to crashes after eating.

“I had a stomach and a lot of people made fun of me and put me to shame. I have lost all my fat.

“Lost my stomach, lost my love handles.

“I don’t know if I’ll go on eating like this, but it was hugely beneficial.

“I thought this carnivore diet was crazy.

“But that’s as good as I’ve felt in a long time, and it’s only been a month.”

Rogan admitted that he suffered from some negative side effects in the early stages of his diet.

“Edit: The explosive diarrhea stopped after about two weeks. It has been completely normal for the past two weeks,” he added in the headline.

media_cameraRogan was totally ashamed. media_cameraSo he let himself be torn open.

Chad Mendes, who lost to Conor McGregor in 2015, said: “Tan and Jacked Son !!”

And MMA star Aljamain Sterling added: “Joe looks solid! I have to take care of this diet. “

In his latest podcast, the 52-year-old revealed exactly what happened when he dropped out of the diet for a few days.

“There’s something crazy here, I canceled this weekend’s diet because I did the month,” he said at The Joe Rogan Experience.

“When Saturday came by, I had Italian food, I had pasta. Then I went to Disneyland yesterday, so I went off the diet.

“I had ice cream and ate all sorts of food and I got back pain and knee pain that went away when I was on a diet.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as a UFC legend from “fat ashamed” to “jacked up”

