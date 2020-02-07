advertisement

Jonny Bones may be a polarizing figure, but his abilities are undeniable in the octagon. A pound-for-pound champion in the world’s most elite martial arts league, he has been defending his belt against a tribe of professional fighters since he was the youngest UFC champion at 23.

Jones immediately shook the game with his physique alone: ​​his taller, longer, athletic body contradicts the typical pit bull look of light heavyweights. Along with his lightning-fast combat IQ to read opponents, Jones has the critical ability to find weaknesses in other fighters and the ruthlessness to take advantage of them. Winning an unbroken decade in one sport means a dynasty – especially in that sport where a wrong move means knocking out, breaking an arm, or worse. No other fighter dominates their division like Jones.

If you are Reyes, you would think that if you face the best UFC fighter at an incredible high point in your career, it would be difficult to remain confident. But here the Californian excels. Reyes believes that he can and will be the best.

“I am very confident,” he said to SB Nation. “I know exactly who I am and what I am made of. It is as if there is this unlimited potential that I know I have inside me.”

It is this mentality (and his massive weight of 93 kg) that has led to success as a high school wrestler, then captain of his college football team and now a winning streak with six fights in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Jones no longer has to fight for belts. He fights for the legacy that he could build on Sunday by replacing UFC legend George St Pierre with most UFC title wins (14). Like a champion, he speaks as a visionary and openly declares that he will rule another decade to accumulate such a large legacy that new fighters will see and fall apart. So bring the massage tables, the red light therapy, the inversion tables, the salvage boots and the hyperbaric chamber, says Jones. He settled in in the long run.

Some of my competitors think I’m slowing down. You don’t know I’m just starting. @lightstim @elevehealth

Jones says he is prepared for Reyes like any other fighter, but doesn’t think there is any bad blood left here. The 32-year-old expressed his feelings at the UFC countdown:

“I don’t really like it when people like Dominic are honest with you. He always had everything. He was always the beginner. He was always the Scotsman. He was always the cool kid He thinks he’s smarter than people. He thinks he’s more athletic than people. And he is convinced that these common characteristics are somehow different for elite athletes. Short news: We are all elite athletes here. ”

This is where Reyes shines as a heavy hitter with 7 professional KOs, many of whom started the first round. If he comes out early and aggressively with a mix of punches and kicks, there’s a chance that Jones will get a cold before he has time to find out.

Jones’ range of 84.5 inches (7.5 inches longer than Reyes) means that he likes to stalk and strike from the outside, which also negatively affects the natural flow of his game. When Jones chases after, Reyes has proven that he still delivers precise and powerful punches on retreat, as he demonstrated against Chris Weidman.

My time! #boutthataction #kingDom #strapszn #ufc #mma #ca # 760 #CK #DHAFC #teamreyes #checktheresume 🇺🇸🇲🇽

Reyes is called the “destroyer” because he kicks his head and body, which paralyzes his opponents. How this works against a fighter at the same height (6 “4) remains to be seen, especially with one like Jones, who likes to throw fainting spells and kicks at an angle to stop any unrest before it starts.

Jones’ expert dissection on the Swede Alexander Gustafsson (18-5-0), a knockout expert who is both taller and longer than Reyes, shows that he can handle men who are his size.

Looking back at the time @JonnyBones regained the throne! 🏆 # UFC247

wrestling

Jones will be most at home when he can put the fight on the mat. Reyes has two professional submissions, but his bottom game is pale in comparison.

Jones has six submission results and has defeated dozens of ranked wrestlers, especially against his nemesis and Olympic wrestler Daniel Cormier – twice. You would expect Jones to win this aspect of the game, and after demonstrating his offensive ability to produce takedowns, he has a good shot on goal if this fight goes into the distance.

Its resistance (95%) is just as strong, it defeats attempts at defense and survives strenuous subjugations, including this arm bar, which Vitor Belfort cranked all over. Jones survived and won the match.

I can do anything through Christ who strengthens me. Vitor was literally lifting his whole body against my arm and he didn’t break. Although I was willing to have it broken, it wasn’t part of the plan. # Champion2020 #HisWillBeDone

Both fighters have already announced their plans for the next victory. Jones is considering moving to the heavyweight division to become a hot “double champion” and further expand his legacy. Reyes says the rematch will take place soon after and this time the Pay Per View Bank will be sitting in its corner. Reyes’ confidence is inspiring, but he has never faced such a crafty, creative, and sporty beast as Jones.

Prediction of GQ? Jon ‘Bones’ Jones on KO / TKO.

Fight details

When: The main UFC 247 card starts on Sunday February 9th at 2:00 p.m. (AEDT).

Watch: Live Stream UFC 247 in HD with UFC Fight Pass, Main Event, Fetch TV.

