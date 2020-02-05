advertisement

UFC 247 is the second major pay-per-view (PPV) program to be produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) this year (2020). The event will take place on February 8th (February 9th according to IST).

American Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, arguably the greatest in graduation history, will defend his light heavyweight UFC title against compatriot Dominick Reyes in the main PPV event.

Jones is currently at the top of the UFC men’s standings over Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo and Stipe Miocic, while the undefeated Reyes is number 4 in the light heavyweight division.

advertisement

UFC world flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko also defends her title against Katlyn Chookagian in the night’s co-main event.

When is the UFC 247 fight between Jon Jones and Reyes?

The UFC duel between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes will be broadcast live in India on February 9.

Where is the fight between Jones and Dominick Reyes is taking place?

The fight between Jones and Reyes will be fought at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA.

What does time do? the fight between Jon Jones and Reyes starts?

UFC 247 starts at 8:30 AM EST (February 9th). The fight between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes is the main event.

Which TV station is being broadcast? the fight between Jones and Dominick Reyes in India?

Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) broadcast the fight on television.

Where will the fight between Jon Jones and Reyes be broadcast live online?

Sony LIV offers live online streaming for the fight between Jones and Reyes.

advertisement