Jon Jones retained his UFC 247 title and defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. After the fight, opinions about the result were far from unanimous.

Jones kept his light heavyweight belt after a surprisingly strong start from Reyes on Saturday night.

The unanimous decision of 48:47, 48:47, 49:46 was made with occasional applause and loud voices from the audience, as many believed that the challenger had proven enough to win the title.

UFC President Dana White raised a controversial decision. “The rating was all over the map,” White said, noting that Reyes had a 3-1 lead in the final.

“My children terrorize me with the question:” The situation is fine, how did it happen? “People had it everywhere, but the reality is … we’re not judges. The judges call the fight, and that’s it. As for judging and reenacting tonight, I think it was perfect? ​​I don’t We have to work down here. “

White said the UFC could work with the Texas Commission to improve the quality of the judging and ministry.

“I don’t feel respected,” said Reyes. One of the judges had it 49-46. Who are you? I might want to have a word with you. I know I won this fight. “

UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Dominick Cruz, a former champion, also sentenced the judge, who scored the 49-46 points.

“It makes me angry,” said Rogan after the fight.

“We have talked about it so many times. It is less of a problem in some commissions where they have dealt with martial arts – especially MMA – for longer, but I cannot argue enough about it. I cannot get angry enough.

“I’ve done it so many times. For everyone it was 4-1 Jon Jones; this person is crazy. Insane. Dominick Reyes fought a hell of a fight tonight … that kind of judgment is crazy.”

“I can’t be mad at this decision because it was so tight,” added Cruz.

“However, the only thing I will say is that Joe Solis has to withdraw his judge card to achieve the four-to-one ratio. I don’t know what he saw tonight, but at least his name is blown up because I don’t think he does a very good job. But I’m not the judge. “

media_cameraJoe Solis scored 49-46 Jones.

But not everyone agreed. “I know I’m wrong about what I’m doing because I’m not a trained judge, but I’ll always weigh heavier than I used to,” said Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh. “I wonder who would survive an encounter without time and rule. For this reason, it was a clear Jon Jones win for me. “

White said he believed Reyes deserved a rematch after Jones’ toughest challenge in years.

“I was not always confident that I would win the fight,” said Jones. “I was confident that I wouldn’t give up or slow down. I think I’ve shown the difference between a champion and an exceptional competitor. Something special happens when it’s time for the champion to show up and you have it today Seen evening in the fifth round. “

Jones (26-1-1) gave fourth placed Reyes (12-1) his first loss and improved to 14-0 in title fights. He became the front runner in UFC title defense and broke Georges St-Pierre’s previous record.

“I don’t think he was disregarded,” Jones said of Reyes. “I have to watch the fight. It is difficult to speak with confidence if I have not followed the fight.”

Jones fought for the first time since defeating Thiago Santos last July at UFC 239, his longest time between fights in over five years.

Reyes came out on the attack in the first round and threw Jones shortly two minutes after the start of the fight. Jones rebounded on lap two and landed several strong hooks on Reyes’ head.

The lively crowd rocked back and forth to support one of the two fighters and sang both names in different places.

media_cameraBoth men win after the final round. Image: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images / AFP

In the third round, Reye’s blows landed on Jones’ head and he drew blood at the start of round four. Jones ended this round strong and the once lively audience became calm and tense in anticipation of the last round.

Jones stepped up his attack on the final lap, but Reyes seemed to have enough distance from the champion to hand him over to the judges.

Reyes, a 30-year-old Southern California player who played college football at Stony Brook, said before the fight that he was expecting a victory and that this would be “life changing”.

Instead, a controversial loss was inflicted on him and he is hoping for a rematch. “For me this is a huge confirmation,” said Reyes. “It was my first time in all five rounds and it was against Jon Jones, arguably the greatest ever. And I put it on him. I mean, I really got it to him. I feel like the champion of the peoples. “

In the UFC 247 co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title against Katlyn Chookagian and stopped the challenger in the third round.

Kyrgyzstan-born Shevchenko (19: 3) won her fifth consecutive fight in a dominant manner against Pennsylvania-born Chookagian (13: 3), the best contender for the belt.

Houston-based heavyweight Derrick Lewis (23-7) unanimously beat Ilir Latifi (15-8) in the pay-per-view part of the 12-fight race at the Toyota Center and was late in a rally rally.

Another Houston heavyweight, Juan Adams, had a much more bitter return than New Zealand-born Australian Justin Tafa scored his first UFC victory in less than two minutes.

Originally released as Joe Rogan, he plays the crazy UFC drama

