Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in 15 months when he fights Donald Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246.

It is his first fight since Khabib Nurmagomedov, in which he knocked on UFC 229. Before that, he had been out of the cage for 17 months.

Above all, we do not know exactly what the current Conor McGregor looks like.

And while some view his return against Cerrone as a foregone conclusion, there is more than enough to assume that McGregor on Sunday (AEDT) will have his hands full.

“Cowboy is one of the top 5 fighters in the world,” UFC President Dana White told TheMacLife.

“Never underestimate a top 5 fighter in the world. It’s very, very difficult to get into the top 5 of the UFC. And Cerrone has been around for a long time, he fought everyone, he was in big fights and he has 170 fights more than Conor McGregor.

“Well, this is not preparation for Conor, this is not an easy fight. This is not a” welcome back, Conor “, here is some easy money and an open door for Khabib – that is not the case.

Cerrone has the most wins (23) and placements (16) in UFC history and, despite his two-game defeat, has the skills that can surely disrupt McGregor.

Nevertheless, the Irishman has to be the favorite. It was largely canceled by Nurmagomedov in 2018, but most are. He had previously fought Eddie Alvarez in the UFC and put two belts around McGregor’s shoulders.

As with all McGregor fights, this left hand is the headline. But loud Inside the octagonDan Hardy, “There’s so much more for his left hand.”

“Yes, he has a main technique and his whole game is somehow built on it,” said Hardy. “But the game that surrounds his left hand is good enough to ensure that the left hand lands evenly.”

Hardy doesn’t think Cerrone can compete with McGregor, but sees a counterattack against the Irishman’s favorite weapon.

“I think Cowboy is suffocating,” he said. “I think we saw this in previous fights, especially in the welterweight division. It is something he has become very good at. Dealing with bigger, more powerful fighters.

“Instead of securing and trying to find space in the octagon, which is very difficult with Conor, he hits them – fire extinguishers for this power. Get as close as possible, brace them, force them to tie, and try to get to the takedown.

“Think about the benefits. If he forces Conor to wrestle, we know that Conor is tired – we’ve seen it happen in previous fights. “

And while most in the UFC world, including the man himself, agree that Cerrone has to put the fight on the screen – or at least try – if he wants to win, the 36-year-old isn’t so sure if he wants to that’s want to do.

“I should probably get him down, but I don’t think I’ll do it. I also like to fight. I like to get in there and throw myself,” Cerrone told ESPN.

“Everyone says that getting up is fantastic. So why not go and test it? Everyone says: “You just want to stand there and be kicked out. It’s such a stupid game. that is a stupid decision. “But it’s my decision. It’s my stupidity. Who the hell should tell me what I can do?

“I know who I am. I look in the mirror, I know exactly who I am, so I can go and make the decision. Why shouldn’t I want to be with one of the best? Why not? Can I take the punch “That’s the question I want to know. Can he take my damn kicks? That’s the question I want to know.”

Conor – king of trash talk

This approach doesn’t exactly inspire the confidence of Cerrone supporters, since McGregor isn’t a great match-up for him standing up.

“Conor is putting tremendous pressure on,” said McGregor’s trainer John Kavanagh TheMacLife. “But I think he counters better. But he doesn’t counter like most opponents by just staying out of reach and moving backwards.

“(He sits up) an enormous amount of pressure, gets a reaction, puts you to sleep.”

That doesn’t mean that Cerrone doesn’t have its own weapons. He has the most kick-knockouts in the organization’s history and a real, if not slightly crazy, love of violence.

“Shutting down Conor would be the perfect end,” said Cerrone. “Cowboy head butt. Cowboy right hand. You know, fighting would be more fun.

“Torn. Bloody. Battered. Knowing that I can go to my wife’s home, I wouldn’t be a knight in shiny armor, I would be a knight in battle-proven armor, right? It’s a little better for me.”

It remains to be seen whether this is a wise approach. McGregor appears to be in a better place as he strives to make his UFC comeback.

“I think that’s the best thing he’s ever seen,” said Kavanagh. “And the reason why I say this is the consistency of the past few months.

“There’s a real return to smiling on the mat, enjoying, having fun. And it’s a cliché to say, but a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

“He just seems to be very happy with his life and his education and with the environment we have here and with the competition and the exchange. I think that will be the best thing he has ever seen. “

