Conor McGregor promised that at his welterweight showdown with Donald Cerrone on Saturday at UFC 246, blood would be shed.

McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 against Cerrone in Las Vegas.

The Irishman and Cerrone were involved in a fierce exchange during a press conference in 2015, but were far more respectful on Wednesday.

But McGregor (21-4) predicted a knockout win despite speaking of his respect for Cerrone.

“I’ve had a back and forth with Donald over the years,” he said.

“The last time we spoke or even saw each other was at this press conference many years ago. So much has changed since then.

“I was the provisional featherweight world champion at the time and Donald predicted that I wouldn’t get through (Jose) Aldo. I came through Aldo. He predicted that I was too small for the 155 pound division, me have conquered this division. “

“We have had a good back and forth between ourselves and Donald and over time he has become a family man. Obviously you have seen him in competition so often that it is hard not to respect Donald at the moment and he has my respect ,

“Although blood will be shed on January 18, it will not be bad blood and it will be a knockout for Mystic Mac’s prediction.”

Cerrone is enthusiastic about McGregor and said that this would be the biggest challenge of his career so far.

“I’m looking forward to four or five rounds of fighting with this guy,” he said.

“I don’t want anything easy … it’s good to be with him and really get in there and give everything we have. I’m going five laps with this guy, I can’t wait until Saturday night.”

He added: “He is the two-time belt world champion, so you can definitely say that this is the toughest fight I’ve ever played against, and I’m thrilled.

“‘Cowboy, can you survive the big fight? You never make it in the big fight.’ Well, fool, here’s the biggest one, let’s see. “

