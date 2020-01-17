advertisement

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone weighed the £ 170 limit on Saturday before their fight at UFC 246.

Both fighters are considered natural lightweights, and the question was raised whether McGregor, who has returned to the octagon since his 15-month absence since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov, would be able to achieve his goal.

However, the duo made the difference in Las Vegas on Friday at £ 170.

advertisement

The fight is welterweight and McGregor hopes that it will be the first of three fights for him, with his eyes apparently on Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib.

The outspoken Irishman probably needs a positive result against Cerrone, the UFC winner, if he wants a chance to turn such ambitions into reality.

McGregor’s farewell to mixed martial arts began with a six-month ban imposed after an after-fight brawl affected his meeting with Khabib, and there was no escape from controversy in the meantime.

The 31-year-old was arrested last March and charged with robbery and criminal liability after being charged for taking a man’s phone and beating him on the Miami floor. In November, he was fined € 1,000 for pleading guilty to a man in a Dublin pub.

McGregor went 1-1 in his previous two welterweight bouts, losing to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 before winning the rematch at UFC 202.

Cerrone has won six of his ten previous games at 170 pounds, but has lost his last two lightweight fights.

,

advertisement