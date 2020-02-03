advertisement

Inter returned to Serie A success when Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the second half and secured a 2-0 away win at Udinese.

Antonio Conte’s side had drawn their last three league games and were in danger of losing 3-0 to Fiorentina on Sunday in the title race.

After a goalless first half, Lukaku again defeated Lazio, three points behind the reigning champions.

The January additions, Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses, were fully debuted by Conte, while teenager Sebastiano Esposito took the lead for suspended Lautaro Martinez.

The fresh faces weren’t inspiring, however, and Udinese was the more threatening team in the first half. Seko Fofana shot into the outside network and Jens Stryger Larsen saw a hit by Ashley Young.

Lukaku was on the periphery of the process before turning his first attempt at the game. His slight left attempt in the 64th minute went through Bram Nuytinck’s legs and beat Juan Musso.

The Belgian’s second struck seven minutes later from the penalty spot. Musso was a spectacular game as Alexis Sanchez, who tried to replace the advancing goalkeeper as a substitute.

Kevin Lasagna struggled twice in the closing stages when Udinese made a gap and the host only managed to get one shot on goal as inter-goalkeeper Daniele Padelli played a comfortable game for injured Samir Handanovic.

What does it mean? Inter remain street fighters

A campaign that started with six consecutive Serie A wins seemed to be coming to an end after Inter scored three points in January against Atalanta, Lecce and Cagliari.

However, it has reignited its title challenge on the back of an excellent away form – this was a ninth triumph in eleven games outside of San Siro. Conte also deserves recognition for the change in procedure with the launches of Sanchez and Marcelo Brozovic at the beginning of the second half.

Lukaku is leading again

While the former Manchester United club fought for the goals and was surprisingly committed to Odion Ighalo on the closing date, Lukaku continues to impress in Italy. He has now scored 16 Serie A goals, a record that only Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo have surpassed this season.

Teenage dreams get mad

Esposito was given the chance to represent Martinez, who was selected before Sanchez. The 17-year-old was not able to convince in the 59 minutes on the field. Shortly before his move, he used a great opportunity for Musso.

What’s next?

Inter has the trifle of a Milan derby in a week. Udinese goes to Brescia on Sunday.

Important facts about Opta

– Inter have scored 29 points in 11 Serie A appearances this season, which is the 2006-07 club record.

– Romelu Lukaku has scored the most away goals in the top five European leagues this season (12).

– In the four seasons since 1994/95, in which Inter scored at least 51 points in the first 22 games, the team won the title (including 2005/06).

– Udinese suffered his first loss at home under Luca Gotti (W2 D2).

– Christian Eriksen had 51 goals in 58 minutes on his debut for Inter in Serie A.

