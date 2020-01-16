advertisement

The UCLA women’s basketball team boarded a plane in Colorado on Sunday evening and drove home with a 16-0 program record.

After defeating Colorado 65: 62, the Bruins had just learned that they were the last undefeated team in the nation after the third-placed Oregon state lost to the state of Arizona in Tempe at the time.

advertisement

UCLA head coach Cori Close brought their players together and congratulated them. At the same time, she reminded them that they hadn’t played for a record or winning streak.

“I don’t want you to think I don’t acknowledge that you’ve done something no other UCLA women’s basketball team has done,” she said. “I want it to be fun, but I also want it to raise awareness of the process. I want this to strengthen your commitment to growth, because that’s the only way to get to these places. ”

Seventh-place UCLA (16-0, 5-0, Pac-12) continues to extend its program record and will fight for the best launch of the conference game since the 2002 season when the Bruins face USC at the Galen Center on Friday -2003.

Close and their players understand that any opponent who tries to exploit the big goal on the back of the Bruins will do their best as long as they are undefeated. Close players prefer to focus on this aspect rather than allowing their undefeated streak to put too much pressure on themselves.

“The reality is that they will set a new standard for UCLA women’s basketball,” said Close. “But I’m such a big supporter that performance equals potential minus glitches, and our challenge is not to see that as glitch.”

The Bruins see the challenge as a way to increase and improve their skills in the present. At the same time, they prepare the team for what is hopefully an intensive post-season run in March.

“It’s kind of what we all dreamed of as kids to play at the highest level,” said Redshirt student Lindsey Corsaro. “You know that every game, no matter who you play, is going to be a great fight. It’s just a very entertaining opportunity, and that’s why we all came to college to play in this hard and competitive game environment. ”

UCLA defeated Trojans 83-59 in their Pac-12 launch on December 29th at the Pauley Pavilion. Since then, USC has lost its four other conference games and starts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Matchup after five losses.

THE NEW CBA OF THE WNBA

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced a new agreement with the player union that will require ratification by the players and the league board of governors and will bring significant improvements in pay and benefits to WNBA players. The new contract includes doubling player salaries, improving travel accommodations, and additional support for maternity leave and health conditions. At the same time, league officials should ensure that their players give priority to foreign leagues to the WNBA.

“It’s even bigger than women’s basketball,” said Close when asked about the new CBA on Wednesday. “It honors the journey of women. It is an honor for how life-changing sport is, and it is also an affirmation of how far we have to go.”

Close has trained a total of 16 college players in their 27 years as coaches, which were selected in the WNBA draft. She is delighted that college players like UCLA senior Japreece Dean, who is expected to join the draft this spring, will experience a much better world of women’s basketball.

“We have to celebrate growth, celebrate progress to open up opportunities that people have never had before,” she said. “To be able to look Japreece Dean in the eye and go: ‘Look what you could earn. See what you can dream of now. “I just think it’s a wonderful thing to be able to act as a coach.”

No. 7 UCLA (16-0, 5-0) at USC (8-8, 0-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Galen Center

TV / radio: Pac-12 Networks, 1150 a.m.

advertisement