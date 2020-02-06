advertisement

Delanie Wisz # 97 from UCLA celebrates a second inning home run in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA teammates welcome Delanie Wisz # 97 at home after completing a second inning home run in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA’s pitcher Megan Faraimo # 8 fought a CSU Bakersfield batter in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA’s Kelli Godin # 14 arrives in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020 for an RBI single. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA’s pitcher Megan Faraimo # 8 fought a CSU Bakersfield batter in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



Aaliyah Jordan # 23 from UCLA will safely slide home after a hit by Maya Brady on February 6, 2020 in Westwood. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Maya Brady # 7 of UCLA defeats CSU Bakersfields first baseman Jocelyn Betancourt # 23 when she is suspended in Westwood on Thursday February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA’s Delanie Wisz, left, is congratulated by teammate Kinsley Washington after scoring a run against Cal State Bakersfield at Easton Stadium in Thursday’s second inning of the season opener. Winz went 3 against 3 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Bruins’ 14-0 win. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA’s Kinsley Washington # 37 ranks third in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez will talk to her players between the innings in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA’s Jacqui Prober (left) and Kinsley Washington unveil the out-of-town banners used to celebrate their 2019 NCAA championship ahead of their game in Westwood on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA’s Kinsley Washington # 37 cannot play as Candace Haliburton # 22 of CSU Bakersfield is safe in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA infielder Maya Brady # 7 comes home after a solo home run in the third inning in Westwood on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

UCLA unveiled its 13th NCAA championship outfield in Westwood on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



LOS ANGELES – When there was any doubt about how UCLA would play this season without stars Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, the Bruins put many of them to rest at the season opener on Thursday evening at Easton Stadium.

Triggered by an explosive second inning with eight runs and some impressive debuts, third-placed UCLA opened the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament by defeating Cal State Bakersfield 14-0 in a five-inning game over the rule of ten runs.

Even when Garcia and Nickles played a red shirt this season to play for the US Olympic team, the Bruins have proven that they still have an impressive squad. They got three new home runs – two by junior Delanie Wisz and one by newcomer Maya Brady – and a consistent performance by second pitcher Megan Faraimo, who scored twelve goals in one fell swoop.

“I think it’s always an exciting day, but I think the best thing is that you see so many new faces and I think part of it was a bit unknown to us,” said UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye , Perez said.

All UCLA needed in this case was the second inning.

UCLA (1-0) strained the bases thanks to a double pack from Wisz and from Faraimo and Seneca Curo. Sophomore Kelli Godin kept the line moving with a 1-0 runscoring in the middle, then Junior Kinsley Washington cleared the bases with a 3-0 lead of 3-0 in the middle.

This led to Bakersfield (0: 1) changing for the first time. Talia Nielsen replaced Daryn Hitzel, but the rally was far from over.

Briana Perez followed with a colorful single and was vigilantly second when no one covered the base. Aaliyah Jordan then knocked on the right side with a slow scooter, but both Washington and Perez scored and increased the lead to 7-0. Newcomer Alyssa Garcia prevailed after a goal in the middle and Wisz shot 9-0 a two-man home run over the fence of the midfield.

“It’s easy when it’s easy,” said Inouye-Perez. “When they turn balls and feel good, everyone wants the racket, that’s always fun.”

Brady, niece of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, drove a double in the first inning round of the Bruins in the first run of the night and was then rewarded in the third inning round.

Wisz of Orcutt, California joined the Bruins squad in January after playing her first two years with nearby Loyola Marymount. For the past four years, she had watched her older sister Stevie play for UCLA, wishing so much to be part of the Bruins program.

Delanie got her chance on Thursday and ended the 3: 3 with two home runs, one double, three RBIs and three runs.

“It was a bit surreal,” she said. “This has been literally my dream school since I started playing softball. So it’s great to wear the Bruin uniform.”

As a team, UCLA ended with 13 goals and only one strikeout. Washington had two hits and three RBIs, and Perez added two hits and two RBIs. Jordan had three RBIs.

Faraimo knocked out 12 of the 19 Batters, and Bakersfield’s single strike was a tough single in the third inning. Faraimo hit the side in the fourth and fifth and two each in their first three innings and only needed 72 pitch to get through five innings.

The five-team tournament continues until Sunday. The Bruins will meet Cal Poly (SLO) next Friday at 7:00 p.m. before playing doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. UCLA will meet Bakersfield again when the teams meet again on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

NOTABLE

Before Thursday’s game, the Bruins unveiled a new plaque on their outside wall to recognize the team’s 2019 national championship.

