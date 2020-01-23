advertisement

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) shoots to Kylor Kelley (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Amanda Loman)

Tres Tinkle, 3, of Oregon, USA, is looking for a way around UCLA’s Jules Bernard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Amanda Loman)

UCLA’s Jules Bernard (3) manages to get past Oregon’s Tres Tinkle (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Oregon. (AP Photo / Amanda Loman)

UCLA’s Cody Riley (2) and Prince Ali (23) defend themselves against Kylor Kelley (24) from the state of Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Amanda.) Loman)

UCLA’s Tyger Campbell (10) blocks an Oregon State Alfred Hollins (4) basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Amanda Loman)



CORVALLIS, Ore. – Chris Smith scored nine of his 15 points on the track and scored a 62-58 win over Oregon State on Thursday night.

The Bruins (10: 9, 3: 3, Pac: 12) have made their last nine free-throw attempts in the last two minutes to stay ahead.

Zach Reichle made two free throws 11.6 seconds ahead of Oregon State (12-7, 2-5) at 56-55.

Jalen Hill then made two free throws for UCLA, his first points of the game.

Tyger Campbell fouled Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson 6.6 seconds before the end, preventing him from making a three-hand attempt.

Thompson made both free throws and cut the lead off to one.

Hill returned to the line at the 5.4-second mark and got through again with two free throws.

Thompson made one of two 3.1 second free throws and UCLA Jules Bernard converted two free throws for UCLA to seal the win.

UCLA opened the second half with a 13: 2 run and took the largest lead with 39: 26 at Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s fast-paced chase with 15: 05.

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) hit inside and Alfred Hollins hit a 3-pointer and reduced the lead to 42-36.

Thompson’s three-point game brought the Beavers to 43-41 on two points.

Oregon State took the first lead since the game started with 44:43, and Tinkle’s three-point game ended with 7:21 and ended with an 18-4 run.

UCLA led 27-24 during the break and kept Tinkle without a basket. Oregon State linked only 31.6 percent of its shots in the first half and was surpassed by 18-10.

Tinkle scored 12 of his 17 strong points in the second half.

REMARKS

UCLA improved to 2: 1 in Pac-12 street games … Smith was the only Bruins player to play on Thursday with an average of 10 or more points, but three Bruins were in double digits against the beavers. … Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle changed positions for the first time this season, with guard Sean Miller-Moore replacing striker Alfred Hollins. … Tres Tinkle expanded its two-digit series to 84 games, second in the program history behind Mel Counts’ mark of 89.

NEXT

UCLA will be in Oregon No. 12 on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Oregon State will host USC on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

