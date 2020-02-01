advertisement

The game against Colorado No. 20 on Thursday started too familiar for UCLA fans.

The Bruins had played their best half of basketball all season. They had left the Buffaloes between 20 and 10 behind, forced seven sales and used 15 points from quick breaks to lead 39:27 at halftime.

When the team came into the dressing room during the break, the spectators had to wonder at what time in the second half – as so often this season – everything would collapse.

But to the surprise of the crowd, the fight never got the upper hand in the second half.

Yes, the Bruins let Colorado get as close as two at 7:22, but they never let go of the gas. Thanks to their best performance from the free-throw line and a career night from Junior Guard Chris Smith, the Bruins defeated a high-ranking opponent in the Mick Cronin era with their 72:68 victory at UCLA.

“Tonight was definitely a boost in confidence,” said Smith after 30 points with nine rebounds. “It shows us and everyone else that we can put up with the best. We moved home from a top 10 team in Oregon, which was a tough game, to a top 25 team. We made a really big profit. ”

UCLA’s upset victory showed that not only could a team play a full 40-minute game, it also looked more like a unit than it had throughout the season. The first year Bruins head coach was impressed with how his team got together.

“We always knew we had great boys, I just don’t know – it’s difficult to play together if you haven’t gotten through tough times,” said Cronin. “We have had a close relationship with all of these guys throughout the year, and it has been determined that their fates will depend on one another and no one will feel sorry for us.”

The Bruins (11-10, 4-4, Pac-12) will try to resume their efforts from Thursday to celebrate their first weekend with Pac-12 this season against Utah on Sunday.

While UCLA is even in the conference game so far, Utah is 3-5, with a losing streak of four games after the start being the main reason that the Utes are in tenth place in the Pac-12 classification.

The Utes, who suffered a 56:52 loss to USC at the Galen Center on Thursday, are traveling 1-4. They have three two-figure players on average, led by Timmy Allen (striker) with 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Oak Park’s Riley Battin follows Allen with 5.2 rebounds per game.

Remarkable

After the former Bruin Shareef O’Neal announced his decision on January 22 to drop out of the UCLA program, he began his search for a program with a stopover at LSU No. 22. O’Neal’s father, the icon Laker and current TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, spent three seasons with the Tigers to become the program’s most famous basketball alum.

👀💜💛

#notcommitted pic.twitter.com/aRrG6XHgNV

– Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef), February 1, 2020

Shaquille O’Neal was twice All-American and 1991 NCAA Men’s basketball player of the year in the sophomore year at LSU. His # 33 jersey was removed from the program when he was inducted into the LSU Hall of Fame in 2000.

UCLA (11-10, 4-4) vs Utah (12-8, 3-5)

When: Sunday noon

Where: Pauley Pavilion

TV / radio: FS1 / AM 570

