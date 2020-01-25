advertisement

UCLA did not make a single trip to the free-throw line in the first half.

However, it was the 16 free throws in the second half, including nine in the final two minutes of the game, that sealed the Bruins’ 62-58 win over Oregon State on Thursday evening in Corvallis.

“You have to take advantage of all the buckets you can get,” Junior Guard Chris Smith, who led UCLA with 15 points, told the media after the game. “It’s the easiest shot we’ll get. And in a lot like this, you have to do as many of them as you can on the go.”

When UCLA (10: 9, 3: 3, Pac: 12) scored their second road trip win in the Pac: 12 game only 50 minutes south, the next rival was the Bruins, Oregon No. 12 (16: 4, 5: 5 ). 2), fought USC in Eugene in two overtime hours.

To slow the ducks down, UCLA knows that it must continue its defense efforts for 40 minutes from Thursday’s first half of the game against the OSU without any nasty issues getting in the way.

“We will take advantage of this momentum, roll into Eugene and try to keep up the defensive effort because that gave us victory tonight,” said Smith.

The Bruins shot 6:19 against the Beavers in the first half and ensured that OSU top scorer Tres Tinkle was left without a basket. However, the beavers were able to score an 18: 4 run in the second half because Smith had not only committed one foul, but five other Bruins had three or more personal fouls.

Oregon, who won the second time in overtime in less than a week, is led by a high-level point guard and incumbent Payton Pritchard of the Pac-12 tournament with 19.8 points and 36.3 minutes per game.

“Payton Pritchard – at the moment the NCAA should make him the flagship for college basketball,” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin earlier this week. “He has everything to do with college basketball. He stayed at his school in difficult times, and I mean if you could pick a college basketball guard for your team for the NCAA tournament, most people would college -Basketball really see it, pick it. ”

UCLA (10-9, 3-3) at No. 12 Oregon (16-4, 5-2)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.

TV / radio: FOX / AM 1150

