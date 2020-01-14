advertisement

Less than two minutes before Saturday’s game against USC, UCLA fans started picking up their belongings and leaving the Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins had dropped by nine and had scored two field goals in the last five minutes. The sold-out crowd had seen enough and was ready to go home.

The Trojans won 74-63, had a 14-point lead and were the first team to outperform the Bruins (35-31) all season.

“We’re not a good defensive team,” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin after the defeat. “I don’t make excuses for our boys anymore. It is trained or it is not trained, but they have been trained enough by now.”

Now, halfway through the season, the Bruins are still struggling to become the defensive team Cronin envisioned. However, Saturday’s defeat also showed signs of an offensive decline in the team.

UCLA (8-8 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) had the second worst shooting performance of the year, scoring 22 out of 58 shots (37.9%) and only 23.1% from the 3-point range.

With Stanford (14: 2, 3: 0) – with 48.8 shots in the top division and as the only unbeaten team in Pac-12 – the game continues at 7:00 p.m. On Wednesday at the Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins know that as much as they want as a defensive team, they can’t win games that focus on distractions.

“I feel like we are pretty caught up in this conference game for the most part and we really want to win,” said second guard Jules Bernard. “If we have the desire and the passion to win at this conference and get good results, it is not that difficult in my opinion. We’re going to take some defeats and we have two heavy defeats, but we still have about 15 games left in the conference, so we see the big picture and we see more options than focusing on the last two defeats. ”

Cronin wants his team’s offensive game to pass and not to shoot. He noted that it is the most difficult for the trainer to fit. The Bruins have been blocked 20 times in the last three games – after being blocked 35 times in 13 non-conference games – which has made moving the ball a priority.

“This is more than unacceptable,” said Cronin. “That means you’re not open and have to pass the ball on. Most of our blocked shots try to hit two people. We’re in traffic, which means someone is open.”

In terms of performance after half-time, the youth of the team is still the biggest factor in Cronin’s eyes.

“We’re fighting and scrapping, trying to strengthen our will to compete for 40 minutes,” he said. “In college basketball, it’s a matter of course to be older with elite talent. … The combination is deadly. It is difficult for younger people to do it. ”

UCLA (8-8, 1-2) vs Stanford (14-2, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Pauley Pavilion

TV / radio: Pac-12 Network / AM 570

