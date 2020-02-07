advertisement

Without top rebounder Jalen Hill, the Bruins couldn’t and didn’t want to stop Arizona.

Just over an hour before Thursday’s game between UCLA and the Sun Devils, it was confirmed that the red shirt would not play in the second striker after suffering a right knee sprain the day before in training.

Whether it was the lack of Hill’s 6-foot-10 defense presence or the ASU’s keen shooting from the 3-point line, the Bruins saw their winning streak in Tempe 84-66 against ASU came to an end.

“Oregon played great against us, this team played great against us,” said UCLA Mick Cronin to reporters after the game. “We can’t give up what we gave up and win. If we give up 80, we don’t win the game. We don’t have enough firepower to do that. It’s just the way it is.”

ASU entered the game as one of the lowest-rated teams in the Pac-12 with a 30.5% off-arena shooting effort. The Sun Devils were victorious against the Bruins, reaching a season high of 14 threes at 58.3% – most 3-points the program has achieved in one game for more than two years.

While the Sun Devils had four players with three 3-pointers, the Bruins only made 7 out of 25 from below. Overall, UCLA scored 37.9%, the worst shooting performance since January 11, losing 74-63 against USC.

In the place of Hill, who is on the list every day, Cody Riley competed for UCLA (12-11, 5-5 Pac-12) and led the team with 16 points in the 7-of-11 shooting.

To avoid getting the Bruins caught up in the Pac-12 game for the first time this season, they need to find a way to offset Hill’s aggressive edge attack on both sides of the pitch when the team ranked 23rd in Saturday Arizona hits.

Arizona (16-6, 6-3) comes first with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game and second with 38.2 boards per game. The Wildcats are led by 6-foot-11 newcomer Zeke Nnaji with 16.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. With a shot percentage of 61.4 percent and 2.9 offensive rebounds per game, he occupies second place in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats, under the direction of Sean Miller, the 11th-year head coach, have won five of their last six and are third behind Colorado and Oregon in the Pac-12 classification.

Remarkable

UCLA received its third engagement for the 2020 season in Jaylen Clark on Wednesday. Etiwanda High’s four-star guard chose UCLA over offerings from New Mexico, California, Colorado, TCU, and USC. The national signing period for basketball runs from April 15 to May 20.

UCLA (12-11, 5-5) at No. 23 Arizona (16-6, 6-3)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tucson, Ariz.

TV / radio: ESPN 2 / AM 1150

