advertisement

UCLA security guard Jules Bernard, second from left, gets a rebound from California striker Andre Kelly, left striker, security guard Paris Austin, center, and security guard Matt Bradley, second from right, while security guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulls in in the first half NCAA college basketball game Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, shoots as California striker D.J. Thorpe (left) and Matt Bradley defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

California guard Paris Austin (center) shoots while Jake Kyman (left) and Jules Bernard (right) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA striker Jalen Hill in the middle celebrates his break in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against California on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

California guard Paris Austin (left) shoots as UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Californian guard Matt Bradley (right) shoots as UCLA guard David Singleton defends the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA security guard Tyger Campbell (right) shoots while California security guard Paris Austin defends the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) advertisement

LOS ANGELES – For the first time in 42 days, the crowd in the Pauley Pavilion was able to smile and celebrate. It was cheered and praised, instead of groaning in frustration in built-up disappointment.

UCLA makes every effort to survive a 40-minute game and is aware that while it can celebrate a home win, it doesn’t take it for granted because the defeated team isn’t just as young as it is is, but is also someone who has to fight just as much.

“They have a young team to meet Mark (Fox),” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. “The same thing I’m dealing with. You missed a few open shots, just like we did. You watch these games and when the ball goes in, a lot changes.”

At their only clash in this year’s regular season, UCLA (9: 9, 2-3: 12) defeated California 50:40, scoring the Bruins’ first home win since December 8th and losing three games of the season UCLA’s least win since 2006.

“I know we fell apart in the past games, so we just came out today and wanted to stop,” said newcomer guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. “We wanted to play the full 40 minutes and the game with a high note break up. Make games, make wise decisions and if you do, you will win games and we did that tonight. ”

For the first time in three games, UCLA controlled the second half of the game. Triggered by a three point game from Chris Smith, the Bruins went on a 14-0 run, which was underlined by 3 pointers from Tyger Campbell and Smith and led 38: 25 against the Golden Bears (8: 10, 2-3).

But it wasn’t just the Bruins’ offense that run the show. According to Cronin, UCLA Cal imposed 12 direct stops to force the bears into an 11-minute drought.

“In the first half, I didn’t really think people would help each other on the ride or in the back by helping out with passports or the like,” said Junior Guard Chris Smith. “We came out in the second half and made sure we put more energy on the defensive, and we talked. Communication really helped us make stops in the second half. ”

After giving up 41 points against Stanford in the second half of Wednesday’s game, UCLA limited itself to 19 points in the last 20 minutes of Sunday’s game.

Even though UCLA’s win is the lowest in over 15 years, the team hopes that Sunday’s victory will create the necessary confidence.

“(It is) what we needed,” said Smith. “With a young group like this, it’s really difficult to play a game, fight and push, and just play at the same time.”

UCLA opened the game with an 11: 3 run and forced California to shoot only 3: 15 in the first 10 minutes of the game. The bears didn’t reach double-digit points up to the 7.45 minute mark in the first half, but when they did, they defeated the Bruins 10: 6 and ended the halftime 1: 22-21.

Smith led UCLA with 17 points and eight rebounds, followed by Jaquez and Jalen Hill with 11 points each. California was led by Matt Bradley, a San Bernardino native who was a guard in his second year. He ended the tournament with 17 points as the only player in the double-digit range. The Bruins recovered for the second time this season when the bears posted 35 to 33 of UCLA.

The Bruins will take their second road trip with Pac-12 games this week when they visit schools in Oregon. UCLA will meet the state of Oregon in Corvallis on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. (12-6, 2-4). before game number 8 Oregon (15-4, 4-2) Sunday at 2pm in Eugene.

Remarkable:

Prince Ali didn’t play on Sunday. A UCLA spokesman confirmed before the game that Ali rolled her ankle while training on Friday and did not train on Saturday.

advertisement