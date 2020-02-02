advertisement

UCLA striker Jalen Hill (left) has lost the ball while central Utah Branden Carlson watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)

UCLA guard Chris Smith (right) drives to the basket while Utah attacker Timmy Allen defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)

UCLA striker Cody Riley (left) steals Utah striker Timmy Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)

UCLA Guardian Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, shoots while Utah striker Riley Battin defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)

UCLA guard Jules Bernard (left) and Utah striker Mikael Jantunen fight for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)



UCLA security guard Prince Ali (left) shoots while Utah security guard Rylan Jones defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)

UCLA Guardian Prince Ali Dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah in Los Angeles, February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)

Utah players wear number 24 jerseys on their backs in honor of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant while warming up before an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Los Angeles on February 2, 2020. (AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo)

LOS ANGELES – Just under a minute before the end of the game, UCLA security guard Tyger Campbell received a standing ovation when he approached the bench.

The red shirt newbie proved to be Lieutenant General of the Bruins when his career performance led UCLA to a 73:57 win on Sunday afternoon to end the team’s first weekend of the Pac-12 conference game.

Campbell had a career best of 22 points and 8 assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points 4 rebounds and 4 steals for the Bruins, who improved in Pac-12 with 12-10 to 5-4.

Oak Park’s Riley Blattin led Utah with 14 points. Timmy Allen, the leading scorer and rebound of the Utes, was held on 13 points and led the team with 7 rebounds.

Utah (12-9, 3-6) opened the second half with three 3-pointers in the first five minutes after there was only a 1-of-12 game from the other side in the first half. The Bruins became frustrated when the Utes began to choose part of their offensive and draw defensive fouls. UCLA Junior Guard, Chris Smith, who was three days away from his top career career 30 points against Colorado on Thursday, received his fourth personal foul at 11:38 and only returned to the game at 2:21.

With their fifth third of the half, the Utes came to four at 9:12 a.m. Campbell came to the rescue and added a layup and assistant for a Jules Bernard 3-pointer to increase UCLA’s leadership to 55-46. Immediately afterwards, UCLA found her foot and increased her lead to 12 when a personal foul on Allen was converted to an obvious foul at 6:59 a.m. and Jaquez made both free throws.

From that moment on, the Bruins were back in control of the game. In a 15-2 run, UCLA led with 19 points at 3:22 am, followed by a Campbell jumper.

In the first half of the game, the Bruins dominated both ends of the court. UCLA held Utah goalless for five minutes and, thanks to a layup from Smith at 7:33, led by 13 points.

However, the last six minutes of the half showed a sloppy and tired UCLA team. The Bruins achieved five sales within five and a half minutes. In the final half, Campbell pushed a Ute defender off the field for an offensive foul that Utah gave the ball and allowed visitors to take a break this summer – a clear sign that UCLA’s momentum was weakening. The first half ended with the Bruins (32:21), who were anything but under control.

The Bruins will spend the next weekend in the desert in front of the Arizona schools. UCLA will meet the US state of Arizona on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. (August 13, April 4). in Tempe, before the game in Arizona (15-6, 5-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. in Tucson.

