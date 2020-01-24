advertisement

The number of Bruins in the NCAA transfer portal has increased again.

Redshirt junior Jordan Wilson announced on Friday afternoon on Twitter that he was leaving the UCLA program and entering the transfer portal. The narrow end marks the 14th Bruin, who has been leaving UCLA since October.

advertisement

Jeremiah 29: 11🖤 pic.twitter.com/ajSWsxd3Om

– Jordan Wilson (@ Jwils247), January 24, 2020

Wilson has been with the Bruins since 2016, but has only played in the past three seasons. He had his best year at UCLA as a red shirt newcomer in 2017 with six starts, a total of 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, saw his season decrease as a reserve and special forces member in the past two years. Last year he made a start in 12 games and completed a total of six receptions this season.

He ends his Bruins career with 25 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Another blow to the soccer program was that Nathaniel Jones, who ran back with three stars, canceled his commitment and resumed his recruitment process.

The St. John Bosco High Senior made a verbal commitment to UCLA on June 28. According to 247Sports.com, Jones chose UCLA over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida and Utah.

I want to say that I reopen my mindset. I want to thank UCLA and their coaches for everything they have done for me.

– Nathaniel Jones (@ Sandbeast24), January 24, 2020

advertisement