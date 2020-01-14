advertisement

UCLA’s presence in the NCAA football transfer portal continues to grow.

Redshirt student Jayce Smalley announced on Tuesday afternoon on his personal Twitter account that he had left the Bruins football program and entered the NCAA transfer portal. He is the 12th UCLA player to leave Westwood in search of another program.

“I have officially entered the transfer portal and am looking for a new place to call home. I will graduate in June and plan a transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, ”Smalley tweeted.

The Hawaiian from Kaneohe was on the Bruins’ program for three seasons and appeared in 12 games (no starts). In 2018, he made a total of six duels, including one for the loss.

Smalley is the third UCLA player to enter the transfer portal since Tuesday, as Matt Lynch and Christaphany Murray, who have been in office for three years, announced their departure last week.

