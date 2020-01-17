advertisement

As The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported on Friday for the first time, UCLA will hire Brian Norwood as a message defense coach.

The position was left open after Paul Rhoads left in December to become the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

Norwood comes to Westwood after spending the last season as a defensive back coach with Navy. The team ranked 38th out of 130 programs in the FBS, with 208.3 yards allowed per game. In the same list, UCLA took 129th place (310.8 yards per game).

Before training Navy, Norwood spent the 2018 season in Kansas State as a co-defensive coordinator. The Wildcats improved from last in the Big 12 conference at 309.1 yards per game to fourth in the league at 245.8 yards in Norwood’s only season with the program.

The summary of the defensive coach also includes positions as deputy head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Tulsa from 2015 to 2017 and at Baylor from 2011 to 2014. From 2001 to 2007 he worked as an assistant coach for security issues at Penn State.

