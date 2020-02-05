advertisement

After the Bruins have lost a large handful of players to the transfer portal and seen a few verbal commitments, they can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they have almost reached their 2020 final year.

After signing 18 players in December, UCLA added three transfers and two signers from St. John Bosco High School in January. The UCLA class of 20 signatories for 2020 puts the program in final place at number 32 on the national level and number 6 in Pac-12, according to 247Sports.com.

The Bruins still have a scholarship position available and will dive deep into the NCAA transfer portal to find a suitable athlete to contribute to their offensive line.

Seven of the December signatories have already arrived in Westwood when UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said two other players will sign up in spring: Receiver Matt Sykes (Kapolei, Hawaii) and linebacker Jeremiah Trojan (Chandler, Arizona).

UCLA will start on Tuesday, March 3rd, with at least 90 players in spring training, a number that Kelly said was higher than in previous years. The Bruins’ annual spring game takes place on April 18.

“I know that we as employees are very excited about the first training session in March that we can do on the field because we have some new faces and our numbers are increasing,” said Kelly. “Your numbers are high, so your depth is high. These are things that pay off when it comes to how you start and how you will play. ”

The Bruins signed two rounds of defense in St. John Bosco on Wednesday: Jake Newman and Jonathan Vaughns.

Newman from Anaheim is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and has completed a total of 135 tackles and five interceptions in his three-year preparation for football. The 6-1, 194-pound defensive was originally committed to the Bruins back in June 2019.

Vaughns, who was classified as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, will play both soccer and baseball for UCLA. In its two years of high school football, the 6-1, 190-pound defensive back recorded 123 duels, 6.0 duels for loss and two interceptions. He signed to UCLA in November.

“You have great instincts on the soccer field,” said Kelly. “They are really, really intuitive and we are curious to see how they fit into the mix. We will add them to Logan Loya (former St. John Bosco recipient), who we added as an early bird, so three children from one of the best programs in the country. ”

UCLA also welcomes the addition of Brittain Brown (Duke), Qwuantrezz Knight (Kent State) and Evidence Njoku (Miami) to the program.

Brown played three games for Duke in 2019 as a candidate for the Doak Walker Award, an annual award for the nation’s best return, before suffering a shoulder injury at the end of the season. In 25 career games for the Blue Devils, located in Canton, Georgia, a total of 1,126 meters and 10 touchdowns were recorded on 222 rushes and 17 passes for 218 meters and a score.

Knight played 11 of Kent State’s 13 games in 2019. In total there were 74 duels, 10.5 duels with loss and 1.5 sacks. Knight played his first two years in Maryland (2016 and 2017), where he played 22 games and 39 tackles.

Evidence Njoku is the older brother of the current UCLA newcomer Charles Njoku. In Miami, Evidence played two seasons (2018 and 2019) after suffering a season injury in October of his first year of 2017. In total, Evidence played nine games with a reception for 11 yards.

UCLA Football 2020 book signing

4-star prospects

Parker McQuarrie, QB, Weare, New Hampshire

Damian Sellers, OLB, Chandler, Arizona

Jonathan Vaughns, DB, Glendora, California (St. John Bosco High School)

3-star prospects

Luke Akers, K., Franklin, Tennessee

DJ Warnell, DB, Dickinson, Texas

Myles Jackson, LB, Dacula, Georgia

Bruno Fina, OL, Tucson, Arizona

Jeremiah Trojan, ILB, Chandler, Arizona

Caleb Johnson, ILB, Murrieta, California (Fullerton College)

Logan Loya, WR, Garden Grove, California (St. John Bosco High School)

John Humphrey, DB, Altadena, California (John Muir High School)

Patrick Selna, OL, Oakland, California (Piedmont High School)

Jay Max Jacobsen, DL, Temecula, California (Temecula Valley High School)

Mitchell Agude, DL, Corona, California (Riverside City College)

Loholani Raass, LB, Lehi, Utah

Matt Sykes, WR, Kapolei, Hawaii

Kenny Mestidor, LB, Oakdale, Connecticut

Choe Bryant-Strother, ILB, Atlanta, Georgia

Joquarri Price, OLB, Mesa, Arizona

Jake Newman, DB, Anaheim, California (St. John Bosco High School)

