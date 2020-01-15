advertisement

Stanford striker Lukas Kisunas controls the basket between UCLA striker Cody Riley (left) and security guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson )

Stanford striker Oscar da Silva shoots for UCLA striker Jalen Hill in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

Stanford guard Bryce Wills will play UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

Stanford striker Lukas Kisunas and UCLA guard Jake Kyman fight for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

Stanford guard Bryce Wills (bottom) battles UCLA guard David Singleton (top), guard Jules Bernard (3), and guardian Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles ( Wednesday, January) for a loose ball 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)



Stanford striker Oscar da Silva, right, blocks a shot by UCLA striker Jalen Hill in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

Stanford security guard Tyrell Terry drives around UCLA security guard Jules Bernard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

UCLA Guardian Jaime Jaquez Jr. is fouled by Stanford attacker Lukas Kisunas in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

Stanford security guard Tyrell Terry shoots as UCLA security guard Prince Ali watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

UCLA security guard Chris Smith (center) is fouled by Stanford security guard Bryce Wills (right) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)



Stanford’s security guard Tyrell Terry celebrates his goal against UCLA in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES – UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was on the bench most of the second half. For a coach who is usually on the sidelines and yelling at players, this was a clear indication of his frustration.

After an intense, energetic first half, the Bruins fell victim to the tiredness of the second half.

UCLA fell to Stanford 74-59 at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night. The Bruins (8: 9, 1: 3, Pac: 12), who have not won a home game since December 8, are stuck in their second three-game race of the season.

With his first win in Westwood since the 2004/2005 season, Stanford (15-2, 4-0) remained the only Pac-12 team to remain undefeated in the conference game.

The cardinal looked dominant early on, losing three consecutive 3-points and shooting seven of his first 10 shots while UCLA struggled to bypass Stanford’s defense and seven of his first 10 shots.

Cronin ended the game in less than eight minutes, 9:18 behind. Whatever he said sparked a spark in his players.

The Bruins made a 9-0 run, the start of a 20: 4 run that gave UCLA the first lead. Eight of the eleven Bruins who played in the first half scored a goal, although Stanford regrouped UCLA 11-2 and gave it a 33-31 lead at the end of the half.

With the exception of a few scattered highlights, including a one-handed dunk by newcomer Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bruins were unable to maintain their momentum in the second half. Stanford used an 11-2 run to take the first two-digit lead at 49:39. From that moment on, it looked like UCLA fell flat. Nothing worked.

Cronin was called to a technical end of the game, which resulted in two free throws by Tyrell Terry. The cardinal newcomer scored 13 direct points, which were capped by a 3-pointer that struck the shot clock and extended Stanford’s lead to 71-52.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points and Jalen Hill added 14 with 12 rebounds for the Bruins.

Tyrell Terry posted a career high of 24 points to accelerate Stanford, who won three in a row and eight out of nine. Stanford has been 4-0 in the conference game for the first time since 2003-04. Stanford’s Oscar da Silva was kept on six points with four fouls. He averaged a team high of 16.5.

The Bruins host Cal (8-8, 2-1) on Sunday at 5 p.m. before going to schools in Oregon next week.

