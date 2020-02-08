advertisement

Arizona security guard Nico Mannion (1) drives past Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

UCLA security guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Josh Green (0) from Arizona and Jemarl Baker Jr. in Tucson, Arizona (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri).

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

UCLA Guardian Tyger Campbell (10) drives on Nico Mannion (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

UCLA Guardian Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) protects the ball from Ira Lee of Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

Josh Green (0) of Arizona will shoot Chris Smith (UCLA) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)



UCLA coach Mick Cronin waves to the team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri).

Jemarl Baker Jr. (10) of Arizona drives Tyger Campbell (UCLA) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) advertisement

Josh Green (0) of Arizona drives past UCLA Guardian Prince Ali in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. UCLA won 65-52. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) – UCLA watched how the US state of Arizona got almost everything out of the 3-point range.

Two days later, with a little help from the Bruins, Arizona missed almost everything it shot.

The result: the lowest shooting percentage in Arizona in the McKale Center’s 47-year history.

UCLA was arguably the best all-round game of the season, scoring 23rd Arizona with 25% on Saturday night with a 65:52 win.

“The average law applies to us,” said UCLA coach Mick Cronin. “We recently played against a team that shouldn’t be missed. We defended well and they also missed a few shots.”

The Bruins (13-12, 6-5, Pac-12) watched the Arizona state hit 14 of 24 of its 3 hands on Thursday in an 84-66 loss.

UCLA shut down Arizona in round one and round two to become the second team to win at the McKale Center this season.

The Bruins were pretty good on the offensive too.

UCLA shot 51 percent, made 9 out of 17 and used a big run in the second half to retreat. Chris Smith had 15 points and Tyger Campbell added 12 with five templates.

“I love them and I ask them a lot, but when they do their job you have to pay them credit,” said Cronin. “The coaches don’t win games, the players win games. The players won the game tonight. ”

Arizona (16: 7, 6: 4) prevailed 3-0 in the first half, but fought UCLA in the second half.

The Wildcats missed all 12 of their 3-point attempts in the second half and scored a total of 6 vs 29 in the last 10 minutes.

“We were all concerned about their toughness and physicality,” said Arizona trainer Sean Miller. “It paid off on our trips, on our second shots. You have to know how they play in the game and you have to be able to adapt. ”

Before Saturday’s game, Arizona was having a hard time keeping the lead.

The Wildcats were lost with a 22-point lead over rival Arizona State and narrowed most of the 20-point lead after beating USC on Thursday.

The game on Saturday was a 3-point shooting competition.

None of the teams hit a 2 pointer in the first seven minutes and nine of the first 12 shots were 3s.

The 3v2 trend continued in the remaining half.

UCLA hit 6 out of 10 from outside the arch, 4 of 13 inside and led 29-28.

Arizona shot 6 from 10 to 3s, 3 from 19 to 2s, and had a seven minute period without a field gate of any kind.

“It was just one of those nights when the shots weren’t fired,” said Arizona Point Guard Nico Mannion.

The Bruins hit six of their first nine strikes in the second half – four were two – and extended their lead to nine.

Arizona responded with an 8-0 run to pull within, but UCLA followed with a 14-1 run to raise the 15 and defend the wildcats in a bay.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA returned to their victories with a strong all-round performance in one of the toughest street environments in college basketball.

Arizona was led by newcomers Mannion, Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green, but the newcomer trio shot a combined 7 out of 33 against the Bruins.

NNAJIS NIGHT

Nnaji had the 12th double double of the season and ended with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

UCLA, the 6-foot-10 newcomer, works for him and follows him with double teams all night. Nnaji shot 2 out of 8 but made all 10 of his free throws.

“The guy is impressive. We couldn’t win enough people for him, “said Cronin.” He literally beat us one to four. He’s not why they didn’t win, I can tell you. ”

HILL RETURNS

UCLA had to face Arizona State without Jalen Hill, the leading rebound and second-best scorer, who had a knee sprain.

Hill returned and came from the bank against Arizona. He ended the game with nine points and nine rebounds while giving the Bruins an additional defensive presence.

“This is the Pac-12, you play against NBA players and it’s difficult if you don’t have it with you, just its size and athleticism,” said Cronin.

NEXT

UCLA is hosting the state of Washington on Thursday.

Arizona is in California on Thursday.

advertisement