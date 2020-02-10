advertisement

In recent years, University College Dublin (UCD) has spent several million euros on the purchase of premium homes in southern Dublin near the Belfield campus as part of a long-term plan to expand the university’s borders.

The university spent € 5.5 million on the purchase of five properties between January 2017 and September last year, the Irish Times announced after the Freedom of Information Act.

The spending is believed to be part of a long-term residential property purchase plan along the university’s Clonskeagh Road end, possibly to expand campus boundaries in the future.

UCD has not officially recognized the policy because it fears that prices for houses adjacent to the campus will become more expensive.

However, the practice has been confirmed by several current and former members of the university’s government agency, as well as a senior real estate agent operating in the real estate market near the campus.

A UCD spokeswoman said about the purchase of a property in the amount of 5.5 million euros on the topic: “Information is economically sensitive, the university can not comment.”

UCD bought two neighboring properties last May on Rosemount Crescent, a small street that leads directly to the university on Clonskeagh Road.

One of these properties was bought for € 865,000, according to the property price register.

Confidential logs

The purchase of the two properties was discussed at a UCD government meeting on May 9 last year, according to confidential protocols from the Irish Times.

The university governing body was informed that the purchases had been approved by UCD President Andrew Deeks and financed “from UCD’s consolidated rental income from residential property.”

The expenses were approved by the spending authority set by the President.

After inquiring about the expenditure, the decision did not have to be submitted to the university’s finance committee for approval, as each purchase was less than EUR 1 million.

Expenditures of more than EUR 3 million would have to be approved by the government agency, the meeting said.

Bid and buy

A leading real estate agent in the region said that UCD had been offering and buying real estate on Clonskeagh Road for at least four to five years, and the university would bid slightly above the market price for property security.

The UCD is the largest third level facility in the country. There are large fields and forests on its 133 hectare campus, especially at the end of the campus that borders Clonskeagh Road.

Joanna Siewierska, head of the UCD Student Association, said that the university’s decision to spend money on the purchase of “premium real estate for the purpose of owning property on the campus border and not for accommodating students makes little sense in the current housing crisis “.

The university management “played chess with local objects” and spent money “on some of the most expensive objects in the country,” she said.

At the same time, the main library of the campus is “not practical” and the health and counseling service for students is “heavily underfunded”, she said.

In the past few days, the UCD has decided to increase the rent for student dormitories on campus by 12 percent over the next three years and to raise the cost of living for student dormitories to almost 10,000 euros for one academic year.

“None of the above problems are adequately addressed by the university,” she said, particularly when it came to increasing student rents and real estate spending.

“It is clear that UCD operates on a for-profit model, not as a public service,” said Ms. Siewierska.

