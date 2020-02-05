advertisement

University College Dublin (UCD) will increase rents for its campus student accommodation by 12 percent over the next three years.

The increase would increase the cost of housing students on the Belfield campus to € 8,000 to € 9,900 per year over the next three years.

According to legislation to combat rising rents, annual increases in rental pressure zones such as Dublin and other cities are limited to 4 percent.

In a statement, UCD said that the rent increases were necessary to fund the maintenance of the current student accommodation and to support plans for the construction of additional campus accommodation.

The University of South Dublin is planning to build an additional 3,000 student beds, over 900 of which should be ready for the start of the next academic year in September 2020.

The most expensive student rooms would increase from EUR 8,815 a year to just under EUR 10,000 as part of the plans. While accommodation in the other student apartment blocks on the Belfield campus would increase from € 7,114 to € 8,000 for the academic year.

criticism

The decision to increase campus rents by 4 percent for the next three years has been sharply criticized by the UCD student association.

Joanna Siewierska, head of the UCD student association, said it was “shocking to see that Ireland’s largest public university is using student housing to make a profit and doing nothing to help students cope with crippling rents in Dublin.”

Ms. Siewierska said the decision shows the university management’s “complete separation from student experience and profit-making decision making”.

The student union has already seen fewer students from outside of Dublin opting to study at UCD because rents in the capital are high, she said.

“UCD uses the rents on campus to collect donations for the construction of additional apartments at extortionate prices. It’s a clear sign that the UCD only wants to recruit students who can afford to pay unbelievably high rents to participate in or are paralyzed by debt, ”she said.

review

A UCD spokeswoman said the university would review rent increases after three years and “reduce or even freeze the increases if financially possible”.

“The university is currently building new apartments and a student village. This development costs around EUR 500 million and is largely financed by bank loans, ”she said.

“These new apartments will have an average rent of € 257 a week for 38 weeks,” she said. This would correspond to € 9,766 for the academic year.

Student accommodation rents were partly used to fund support services such as:

Previously, the seven Irish universities had unsuccessfully campaigned for college-owned dormitories to be exempt from last year’s laws to extend rental ceilings to purpose-built student dormitories.

