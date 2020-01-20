advertisement

The UCC announced that eight people were arrested and nearly 1,600 SIM cards seized during a raid on an illegal SIM box in Kampala. (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

KAMPALA – The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) is investigating a large SIM Box network that exploded over the weekend, where hundreds of SIM cards were used to illegally end incoming international calls.

SIM Box operations are considered one of the most serious crimes, according to the UCC, depriving the Ugandan government of hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue.

advertisement

Fraudsters’ activities have resulted in significant losses for legal operators in international phone call revenues, police and the UCC told reporters on Monday at a joint press conference.

Ibrahim Bbossa, head of public and international relations at the UCC, said that eight suspects had been arrested following a secret operation carried out over the weekend by detectives attached to it, where Thousands of dollars of equipment capable of redirecting incoming international telephone calls were seized.

He also revealed that the raids were born out of a brief attempt to confront the SIM box, a practice that for the past decade has siphoned millions of local industry’s global incoming call rates.

Eight suspects who are in custody pending further investigation have been arrested in the areas of Masanafu, Rubaga Division, Kasubi, Clement Hill Road in the Central Division and Nakawa Market.

The seized SIM boxes were recovered with more than 1,600 SIM cards registered.

SIM box fraud occurs when individuals or groups buy SIM cards that offer free or low-cost calls for the purpose of using them for international calls. Using various devices, SIM cards are then used to route long distance or international calls away from mobile network operators and record them as local calls on their networks, costing operators substantial loss of revenue from international phone calls, according to UCC.

The authors use what is called a SIM box, a device that contains stacks of SIM cards on one side and is connected to the Internet on the other side. Instead of international calls entering via traditional international gateways, these operators receive calls via the Internet, then using the SIM box, re-initiate calls via the stacks of SIM cards as if the calls came from local customers.

In this way, Mr. Bboosa said that they give the impression that these calls were generated locally, so they only pay local rates and fly into the country huge sums of money.

He described these activities as an “act of sabotage” and promised to immobilize the efforts of the fraudsters to illegally siphon Uganda’s revenues.

$ 3,000 and $ 10,000, a fixed Internet connection, an operator and a set of local SIM cards, the underground operation is easy to configure and even easier to abandon.

Licensed operations route calls through their own Internet gateway servers (SIM boxes) instead of a licensed gateway (owned by companies like MTN Uganda or Airtel).

The international companies that relay the calls choose the lowest bidder, which underestimates Uganda’s licensed gateway operators, who charge around USD 19 per minute for overseas calls.

SIM box operators charge international call traffic operators about two cents per minute before relaying the call via domestic SIM cards at almost no cost.

Neither the caller nor the recipient knows that the call was routed via a SIM box instead of a licensed international gateway, except when a national number appears or the quality is particularly poor, with abandonments and echoes.

Uganda faces persistent threat of SIM Box fraud in 2017, six people have been arrested and some have been sentenced to court after discovering SIM Box devices.

They had up to 250 SIM cards which they used to redirect calls. Increased surveillance by all telecommunications companies and the Ugandan Communications Commission (UCC) played a role in the arrest of these people.

The UCC has asked telecom operators to have SIM box detection tools that need to be updated often as SIM boxers continue to find new ways to bypass traditional operators.

comments

advertisement