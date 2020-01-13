advertisement

A UCC student appealed to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan on behalf of his family to intervene this Thursday to prevent a possible removal from Ireland.

Hamza Khan (20) came to Ireland in 2017 with his parents Mubeen and Hina Mubeen and his brothers Zubair (17), Umair (16) and Mutjuba (14) and his sister Shazadi (21) from Saudi Arabia. Siblings were born.

Mr. Khan’s parents fled Pakistan in 1984 due to the persecution and moved to Saudi Arabia. However, they had to leave Saudi Arabia in 2017 when new laws imposed punitive taxes on foreigners and came to Ireland via the UK.

The family applied for asylum, but on December 18, they learned that their application had failed and received a notification last Friday asking them to introduce themselves to Dublin immigration officials this Thursday.

But now, Mr. Khan, who lives with his family at the Direct Provision Center on Kinsale Road in Cork, has asked Mr. Flanagan to intervene and allow them to stay in Ireland to finish their education.

“My request to Minister Flanagan is to imagine only the young teenagers who are thrown out of the state here after three years. , , We want to stay here in Cork and finish our training so that we can become independent and functioning members of society and give something back to Ireland.

“I am now at UCC and my brother Zubair is now at Leaving Cert and he and my other brothers are all aiming for college. It is inhumane and unfair that these things happen to my family and cause us great stress.”

Part of the community

Mr. Khan is a former student of Coláiste Eamonn Rís, formerly Deerpark CBS on the south side of Cork, and his three younger brothers attend the school that supports their campaign to stay in Ireland. Headmaster Aaron Wolfe said the school staff and students fully supported the Khan family, which had become an integral part of the school community since their arrival in Cork.

“Nobody heard Friday’s announcement that they had to present themselves on Thursday so that it could go very quickly and we think it was very unfair,” said Wolfe.

Karl Kitching, Director of Inclusion at UCC, also supported the family’s efforts to stay in Ireland when he spoke to Neil Prendeville on Cork’s Red FM.

“We learned about the planned removal of the Khan family on Friday and Friday. , , It is our job as a sanctuary university to ask the Minister of Justice to intervene. He has the power to intervene and make the right decision for this family, ”he said on the show.

The Department of Justice, which was contacted about the Khans, said it could not comment on individual immigration or asylum cases for confidentiality reasons. However, there is a difference between deportation and transfer.

The ministry said that the decision to transfer someone is made under the EU’s Dublin regulation, which specifies which EU member state is responsible for examining an international application for protection or asylum.

The ministry said that the regulation was based on the principle that the first Member State to facilitate entry into the EU should be responsible for examining the application for protection or asylum.

“It should be noted that making a transfer decision under the EU-Dublin regulation is not a deportation order. The Dublin Regulation specifies which EU member state is responsible for examining an international application for protection. “

