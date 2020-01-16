advertisement

KAMPALA – The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has asked all telecommunications companies to verify the identity of their subscribers who hold multiple SIM cards after numerous fraud cases.

Bbossa said all telecom companies should put in place mechanisms to closely monitor SIM card registration to protect customer data from misuse.

In a recent interview with NBS Television on Thursday, January 16, Mr. Ibrahim Bbossa, head of public and international relations at the UCC, said that the commission had admitted that there were numerous illegal recordings of several SIM cards that could facilitate crime in different parts of the country. but he urged operators to put checks and balances in place to make sure their agents are also doing the right thing.

“Operators license agents to register SIM cards, therefore they need to put checks and balances in place to make sure they are doing the right thing,” he said, adding that ” what we are dealing with now is not the SIM card registration, but the SIM card verification. People register cards using other people’s contact details. “

Bbosa also said that while SIM card registration is successful in the country, Ugandans must appreciate the security of SIM card registration.

At a recent meeting at UCC headquarters in Bugolobi, which was also attended by UCC executive director Godfrey Mutabazi, Ugandan police officials and representatives of all telecommunications operators, a task force was created to examine ways to improve SIM card registration to promote safety and security. users and the general public.

MTN Uganda CEO Bbossa said the best decision that was made was to introduce biometric SIM card registration, as this allowed financial institutions to lend money to people through money mobile.

Following a report published in the Daily Monitor on October 7, revealing that some people could obtain SIM cards using forged documents, the UCC took steps to avoid further damage after detectives were attached at the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) a suspected SIM card fraud network broke out.

Two people were placed in Luzira after reports that they were selling SIM cards using fake national identity cards or refugee cards, prompting police and the sector regulator, UCC, to intervene.

Another measure taken was to suspend registration of SIM cards by refugees until a mechanism had been agreed with the Prime Minister’s Office (OPM) to isolate fake refugee registration cards.

According to the news, with UGX. 50,000, you could easily get a working SIM card using fake documents. As a result of measures taken since 2018 to combat crime and other forms of telephone abuse, telecommunications companies are required to ensure that registered telephone numbers match the National Identification Number (NIN) and to the subscriber’s biometric fingerprint.

