KAMPALA – The Board of Directors, management and staff of the Uganda Communications Commission welcomed outgoing Minister of ICT and National Guidance Frank Tumwebaze on Wednesday for a cocktail reception in recognition of his leadership and contribution to the sector.

Hon. Tumwebaze, who has been the minister responsible for the communications sector since 2016, was reassigned in December 2019 to the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development during a cabinet reshuffle.

At the cocktail party at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala, UCC executive director Godfrey Mutabazi expressed satisfaction with Tumwebaze’s tenure as minister and wished him well in his new role.

“We appreciate the energy and passion you have brought to our sector. This energy seeped through us policy makers and regulators and ultimately uplifted the entire sector. In addition, knowing that you are supporting us has made our otherwise difficult work a little lighter, ”said Mutabazi, highlighting several cases at the national and international levels where the minister has proven to be an asset.

Mutabazi also spoke about the key role of the Minister in developing the National Broadband Policy, the 2019 Data Protection and Privacy Act and communications sector regulations, among other policies and regulatory instruments.

The Hon. Tumwebaze said he enjoyed working with the Commission’s board of directors, management and staff and that he looks forward to continuing the digitization campaign as part of his new mission.

