IRVINE – There are college basketball teams and programs. UC Irvine had trouble recognizing the difference for many years.

It would host a Raimonds Miglinieks here and a Jerry Green there and thrive for a season or two. When they left, the plan worked.

This is the 10th season of coach Russell Turner. After winning last season’s Big West Conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament against Kansas State, he signed a six-year contract extension. In those years, the Anteaters played 53 games over .500 in Big West.

They had a bumpy non-conference tour this season and came into play with Cal Poly between 11 and 9 on Saturday evening. They won, but it was a 74-67 test against a club that had only defeated Cal State Northridge, Siena and Vanguard.

Collin Welp and a few show jumpers by newcomer Jeron Artest (yes, son of Metta World Peace) needed some medium distance work to keep the anteater at the head of the Big West.

If UCI continues to win, Turner will be nominated whenever an ACC head coach position opens because he is from Roanoke, Virginia and was Tim Duncan’s assistant coach at Wake Forest.

But with every season, the structure at UCI looks more like a home.

It’s true there isn’t much fan support or media attention, although an impressive crowd of 3,941 spectators showed up on Saturday. The downside is that there is minimal pressure. Nobody calls talk shows when the anteaters in Long Beach lose what happened on Wednesday.

A UC Irvine degree becomes more valuable with each passing year and increasing tuition fees. Subject to the tsunamis caused by climate change, UCI can sell its location in the coastal elite.

The anteater game plan is more aligned with what is won in college basketball today. Turner was able to find the predictable newcomer who is not noticed by the Pac-12 or the national powers, and this newcomer mostly becomes a senior.

Only Mamadou Ndiaye, who competed in the NCAA tournament as an anteater in 2015, left UC Irvine before the final year for the draft.

“There are no ninth graders who want to grow up and join UC Irvine,” said Turner, who celebrated his 200th victory as UCI coach on Saturday evening. “But what we did last year helped our program. People see us at the airports and now know about the anteaters.

“Our people do great work locally, nationally, and internationally, trying to find players that fit what we do.” We always strive to get better and see how far we can go, but we know who we are. ”

Chris McNealy was the first of 23 anteaters in Turner’s years who came as newbies and left as seniors. Six of them wore a red shirt, which is not often the case at power conferences.

You lost Max Hazzard as a graduate transfer against Arizona after spending four better years at UCI, one as a red shirt. This, along with Jonathan Galloway’s expected loss as a mid-track anchor, explains some of the UCI’s interruptions this season.

“It didn’t blind us,” said Turner. “I knew that Max had this opportunity and spoke to him shortly after the season ended. I think it’s great that he got the chance to play there. He was a leader for us, but we have a lot of quality in our back room. We played well, but like many teams we try to deal with inconsistencies. ”

Four anteaters were contracted, including Welp, probably the best sixth in the Big West, and Brad Greene.

Turner found Greene in Lone Pine, within sight of the summit of Mount Whitney. Greene grew up in the Paiute-Shoshone reserve and in his years of work against the UCI Big Man variety pack grew leaner and stronger. Some games are better than others for Greene, but he made 21 rebounds against Hawaii in 26 minutes, a record at the Bren Center that opened in 1986. Greene also scored 13 goals that evening.

“I later told him that it was the best rebound performance I have had in Duncan,” said Turner.

The core of UCI still consists of childhood guards and friends, Evan Leonard and Eyassu Worku, as well as power forward Tommy Rutherford and Swingman John Edgar Jr.These are four seniors who have come together, completed hundreds of exercises, and strength training sessions have and will go out together.

Not many college players are so straight and narrow. But that’s the home thing: the longer you stay, the slower you go.

