Administration officials from the University of California have signed a preliminary collective agreement with 8,000 service employees in a long-standing dispute primarily dealing with job outsourcing.

The contract, which is still pending approval by the State and County Municipal Employees Local 3299, includes wage increases and benefits, as well as enforceable restrictions on outsourcing service contracts to underpaid private contractors.

Union members across California are expected to ratify the agreement by January 30.

“UC is pleased that after working with the AFSCME leadership to address common concerns and resolve our outstanding differences, we have reached a multi-year agreement for our valued employees,” the school said in a statement.

AFSCM spokesman Todd Stenhouse said a key benefit in the tentative agreement was the enforceable language regarding UC’s ability to outsource.

“There is accountability,” he said, “and that’s a big problem for us.”

Wait 3 years

Service employees – including employees in the catering sector, parking attendants, supervisory staff and landscape designers – have been without a contract since 2017 and have long complained that jobs are lost through outsourcing.

In November, thousands of UC service and patient care professionals spread across the school’s ten California locations and five medical centers to protest UC’s practice of outsourcing jobs. The school’s 19,000 AFSCME 3299 staff working in patient care (including nurses, respiratory therapists, radiologists and patient transporters, etc.) have yet to reach a preliminary agreement, but are still under negotiation.

Six strikes were held

Both units have been working without a contract since 2017 and carried out six strikes and a boycott of speakers, which prompted the Democratic National Committee to avert a planned presidential debate from UCLA in December.

According to Monica De Leon, a secretary from the Labor and Childbirth Department at UC Irvine Medical Center and a member of the AFSCME Unfair Working Practices Committee, employees believe that their job security is at risk.

“The outsourcing problem has existed at the university for years,” said the 39-year-old from Anaheim in November. “We saw it mostly in operational units, but last year it also arrived in patient care areas.”

Stenhouse says UC’s tentative employment contract with the service staff is a welcome development.

“This will limit outsourcing and make the process more transparent,” he said. “It will become more transparent when it comes to disclosure and negotiation. This will effectively limit outsourcing. “

In terms of benefits, UC service employees receive health and social benefits at the same graded rates as other employees, plus a $ 10 cap on monthly increases for Kaiser and Health Net Blue & Gold plans, UC said.

Salary increases, performance protection

The agreement provides for flat-rate increases and additional wage increases for workers who exceed certain experience levels. It also contains a language that would prevent rising healthcare costs from reversing any increases that employees may have received.

“This has been a difficult and lengthy process, but it has highlighted important issues related to the growing problem of income inequality, the struggle for the remains of the American middle class, and the responsibility of the major public employers to uplift the communities they serve . ” Lybarger said in a statement.

