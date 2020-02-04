advertisement

UNEB to publish exams on Friday (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The results of the Community Polytechnic and Advanced Crafts Certificate (UCPC) for November and December 2019 will be published on Friday, February 7, 2020, confirmed the Uganda Bureau of Technical and Commercial Exams (UBTEB).

The event will be chaired by the First Lady and Minister of Education Janet at an event to be held in the conference room of the President’s office in Kampala.

advertisement

“Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni will release the results of the above exams on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am in the conference room of the president’s office,” said a short statement on the Facebook page. official.

The head of UBTEB will present Wednesday February 5, 2020 to the Minister of Education, Ms. Museveni, the performance of the candidates.

Over 80,306 students from 572 exam centers took the UCPC exams, which began on November 15 and ended on December 17, 2019.

At this particular level, students are examined in the following professional courses which include: agriculture, welding and manufacturing, plumbing, carpentry technology, auto mechanics, bookkeeping and book storage, fabric and interior decoration, leather goods and shoemaking, electrical installation, among others.

The students admitted to one of the courses of the Community Polytechnic Certificate and of Advanced Crafts are those who have passed the end of primary studies examination (PLE) and have reached between the first and the fourth division.

The Community Polytechnic Certificate is equivalent to the Uganda Certificate of Education Certificate (UCE) awarded by the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB).

Applicants registered in the program for November / December 2019

National certificate (technical and professional) 43,938

Community Polytechnic Certificate of Uganda

Advanced Craft 905

Technical diploma and 6,656

Higher diploma 274

Diploma and Certificate – Business and Human Sciences

Specialized certificate and diploma

Total 80,306

comments

advertisement