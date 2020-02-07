advertisement

Friday, the president of the board of directors of UBTEB, Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha (L), presents the results to the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, in the auditorium of the president’s office (PHOTO / with the permission).

KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has published the results of the November / December 2019 end-of-program exams for the Uganda Community Polytechnics Certificate (UCPC) and Advanced Craft Programs.

The 15th series of final year exams from UBTEB took place from November 18 to December 14, 2019.

The results were presented to the First Lady and Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, by the chairman of the board of UBTEB, Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha, in the auditorium of the president’s office.

The Honorable Janet Museveni said that she had taken note of the poor performance in math and English and said that the department had been challenged to create more libraries in all regions of the country.

The minister also said that the government continues to prioritize skills development and called on all public sector partners to mentor young graduates as they apprentice in their industries and businesses.

A total of 5,251 applicants (991 women and 4,260 men) registered for the UCPC programs. Out of 5,251 people registered, 4,895 (93%) took the exams while 356 (7%) were absent.

According to UBTEB, the completion rate increased from 4% from 80% in 2011 to 84% in 2019, which is attributed to adequate program coverage and continuous improvement of evaluation mechanisms.

A total of 702 candidates registered for the Advanced Craft Certificate (95 women and 607 men) registered and 667 (95%) took the exams at 98 centers.

The Uganda Polytechnic Certificate in carpentry and joinery, design and construction of clothing, practice of laying and concreting of blocks and mechanics of motor vehicles performed very well with completion rates of 90%, 89% and 82%.

Completion rates were low in food preparation, electrical installation and plumbing and installation certificates with 63%, 73% and 74%, respectively, compared to other programs.

