(ABC News) – Uber is bringing a fleet of self-driving cars to the country’s capital to find potential routes with the help of human drivers starting Friday.

The new self-driving cars that are expected to hit the streets in Washington, DC will have the original goal of data collection and will have a human driver in control of the car at all times, Uber said in a recent one published blog post.

“We are gradually developing and deploying our self-driving vehicles and taking the necessary measures to function safely in every city,” wrote Danielle Burr, head of the federal affairs department at Uber. “Manual data collection is the first step in our development process and part of how we validate our self-determined approach to expansion.”

They hope to get information about various city-specific scenarios that the cars might encounter and to create high-resolution maps.

“We believe that self-driving technology can play an important role in expanding access to transportation,” added Burr. “We are definitely determined to develop this technology at its core.”

Uber has already started to implement self-driving cars in a handful of other cities, including San Francisco and Dallas, although the technology has been controversial in the past.

In March 2018, a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in autonomous mode, marking the first obvious case of a pedestrian death by a self-driving vehicle. A later investigation found that the human operator was watching a television program at the time of the fatal crash.

After the crash, Uber temporarily stopped self-driving and said his focus would be on safety.

