Uber is offering bicycles a four-digit pin code to ensure they are getting into the right car.

The ride-hailing company described the new feature in the US and Canada on Tuesday and said that all the hypnotists in those two countries will be able to use pin codes at the end of the week.

The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was killed in March after getting into a man’s car making a person driving an Uber driver. Her body was later found in the woods 65 miles (105 kilometers) away.

Since then, states have been pushing for additional safety requirements for Uber drivers. In New Jersey, where Josephson grew up, the state passed a law requiring drivers greeting rides to display identification marks on the front windshield and rear window. North Carolina passed a law requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to display light signs.

With the new feature, Uber sends a calendar four-digit code to riders. Then, before getting into the car, the rider tells the driver the pin code. The driver enters the pin code in the app, and if everything matches, the riding receives a notification that says “your trip has been verified”.

“They can see the confirmation before they get into the vehicle and they don’t have to take the driver’s word for it,” said Rebecca Payne, senior product manager at Uber, who helped develop the feature.

Uber has long been giving bicycles license plates and car models and the pin code provides an extra layer of security, Payne said. But the best way to make sure you’re getting into the right car is to check the license plate, she said. After Josephson’s death, Uber began reminding riders to check the license plate and other vehicle details.

“The license plate will not match another license plate that is on the way, and so it’s really great information that the rider can validate before getting into the car,” Payne said.

Riders can choose whether or not to use the new Uber pin code feature, or they can choose to use it only at night. Childcare greeting companies have long used four-digit pin codes to help parents make sure their children are getting into the right car.

Uber and its leading US competitor, Lyft, have experimented with pin codes in several cities to facilitate airport pickups.

Both Uber and Lyft have struggled with safety issues. Uber released a report in December revealing that 464 people, mostly motorcyclists, reported being raped while using its services in 2017 and 2018, and there were more than 3,000 attacks reported in 2018. Lyft has said it will issue a similar report, but did not say when. Lyft has been sued by dozens of women who say they have been attacked by executives and the company did not do enough to protect them.

Members of Congress introduced a bill in October that would require drivers to have quick response codes that a rider could scan with a smartphone. The bill also seeks to prevent anyone other than companies hailing rides from selling Uber and Lyft signs for drivers to appear in their car windows.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

