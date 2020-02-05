advertisement

VANCOUVER – A lawyer for Uber says the position of a British Columbia mayor against hailing the opposition is “unclear” given that drivers are being granted business licenses and then fined $ 500 each day for operating without a license. .

Michael Feder is asking a B.C. A Supreme Court judge has issued a court order banning the City of Surrey from fining both drivers and the company, saying he was receiving tickets from subordinate officers in his office.

Federer told the court that Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is “inattentive” to say he supports ride-hailing while maintenance will never allow city service, prompting Prime Minister John Horgan to say Surrey is dumping unnecessary roadblocks.

The Passenger Transportation Board authorized travel greetings in Metro Vancouver almost two weeks ago, but McCallum has said the taxi industry needs a level playing field that includes a lid for ride-hailing vehicles, just like the taxi industry. .

However, Feder noted that the transport board has not allowed municipalities to restrict travel greeting fleets.

He says Surrey’s “illegal” actions are hurting Uber financially as drivers are being prevented from working under the threat of being fined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

