The humorous loss of 57 Iranian-Canadian lives – all killed while aboard a Ukrainian plane in Tehran – has taken a toll on the nation, greatly affecting the communities these people chose to call home.

Those aboard the doomed plane, which Iranian officials have admitted were mistakenly fired by a rocket from its military, included families with young children, doctors and dozens of international students whose bright future was cut short.

Saman Arfaie says one of his closest friends, Mohammad Hossein Asadi-Lari, was no exception.

“Mohammed was the future of Canada’s growing line of clinic-scientist-entrepreneur,” Arfaie said. “Mohammed’s presence was a sense of comfort and he was on his way to becoming one of the most compassionate and caring doctors-scientists of his generation.”

Mohammad, 23, and his sister Zeynab Asadi-Lari, 21, were two of 14 people with B.C. connections to die in the collision, confirmed by a number of sources.

Born in Iran before growing up in the UK, Muhammad’s family traveled to more than 20 countries before settling in Burnaby six years ago when he was in Grade 12. While speaking at a TedxTalk hosted in Vancouver the year last year, Mohammad described his experience moving away from “A very strict academic academic culture of Iran” to a more focused on extracurricular activities and leadership.

But Mohammed found a way to thrive in his new community after a teacher suggested he use his passion for chemistry to traverse his comfort zone and start a science club. At the time, Mohammad said he didn’t even know what a club he was.

“This is really the beginning of a journey I’ve been going on for the last five years since moving to this country, and one that has had those two phrases really woven into it and the power of youth [and].”

Mohammad went on to graduate with honors in the Cellular, Anatomical and Physiological Sciences program at the University of British Columbia in 2018. He was in his second year of medical school at the University of Toronto.

Zeynab also had notable leadership qualities, according to faculty at U of T. First enrolled at UBC in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science program, with a major in biology, Zaynab transferred to U of T Mississauga camp when her brother did.

A “tough advocate” for mental health, stigma reduction, public health and global health, associate professor Fiona Rawle said in a news release that when faced with a setback, Zaynab would seek solutions and always follow the ideas of its action.

“She was fiercely competitive with herself but cooperating with others,” Rawle recalled, adding that the young woman had an extraordinary ability to forge relationships and displayed “extraordinary leadership skills”.

She could often be found teaching others, and served as the mental health network coordinator for the Mental Health Youth Association, a youth member of the Young Canadians Roundtable, and a member of the executive board at the University of New York. Medical University of Iran Cancer Research.

“He dedicated his time and energy to the wellness of others”

Arfaie said he will remind his friend of his natural leadership and passion for participating in a long list of community projects and organizations, including working as a youth consultant for the Canadian UNESCO Commission.

“What set Mohammed apart was his passionate visionary leadership, his constant striving for excellence, empathy and genuine care for all who interacted with him,” Arfaie said.

Mohammed’s interest in inspirational youth continued into adulthood, establishing a nonprofit called STEM Fellowship with a teacher in Toronto in 2016. Today, the program includes mentoring and hands-on opportunities for youth across the country.

“He dedicated his time and energy to the health of others. In this way, he was the most selfless man I have ever met, ”Arfaie continued.

“His vision was purely humanitarian and I can’t stress the importance of his hard work empowering young people – his mission was of a connected kind.”

The two friends, both aspiring surgeons-scientists, were thinking of working together on peer-reviewed manuscripts and had brainstorming ideas for a medical consulting company.

Arfaie is now being forced to deal with the fact that those dreams of a future working with Mohammed no longer exist.

“The shock of his loss becomes more difficult to digest given our active involvement and mutual interest in many different projects.”

To honor the lives of Mohammed and Zeynab, Arfaie has turned to music and composed a short song on his home piano shortly after the crash. The chord, inspired by Mohammed’s love for classical music, comes with a promise: it will continue the legacy of advocacy siblings, scholarships and youth involvement.

“I would only have had the chance to play for him before he left us so early.”

