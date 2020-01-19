advertisement

University of B.C. has launched a scholarship fund in honor of Iranian-Canadians who were killed in a plane crash near Tehran earlier this month.

The university has said it will donate $ 50,000 to the Student Memorial in Iran, while the Iranian community has donated another $ 10,000.

advertisement

“The award will provide awards every year to students in memory of the lives lost in this tragedy,” UBC President Santa J. Ono said in a blog post.

“Many members of the UBC community were deeply affected by this devastating event.”

The January 8th crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians. The Iranian government has admitted that it accidentally crashed International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after leaving Tehran airport.

Victims related to UBC are:

Mehran Abtahi, who joined UBC in October 2019 as a postdoctoral research associate in the civil engineering department

Niloofar Razzaghi, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in May 2010 and a Bachelor of Education in November 2018

Zeynab Asadi Lari, who enrolled at UBC in 2016 with a BSc program, with a major in biology

Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari, who graduated with honors in 2018 with a BSc in cellular, anatomical and physiological sciences.

READ MORE: Canada Continues Pressure Between Signs Iran Won’t Return Black Boxes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement