University of B.C. on Monday appointed the first head of the First Nations Health Authority on cancer and welfare, the university said in a news release.

Doctor Nadine Caron will focus on the needs of indigenous cancer survivors and their families, as well as how indigenous people cope with cancer.

Caron, who became the nation’s first general surgeon, the United Nations, will serve as chair for five years. The position is jointly funded by a $ 3 million commitment from the health authority and UBC.

The position came because “we are seeing weaker results for indigenous peoples with some cancers,” said First United Nations acting CEO Richard Jock.

The university said that not only are First Nations people less likely to survive cancer, they are more likely to get some types, such as colorectal and cervical cancer.

Dermot Kelleher, the dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice president of health, said Caron’s role will be to integrate First Nations knowledge into today’s healthcare.

“Centuries-old knowledge of the importance of wellness, integral to traditional indigenous teachings, is now a critical principle that informs twenty-first century health care,” Kelleher said.

Caron currently works outside of Prince George as an oncologist for people living in rural areas.

