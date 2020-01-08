advertisement

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates Energy Minister said Wednesday that he saw no immediate danger of oil passing through the vital gate of the Hormuz Strait after Iran attacked bases that housed US forces in Iraq.

Iranian officials have said the rocket attacks were a response to Friday’s assassination of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The situation is not a war, and what is happening now should not be overstated, said Suhail al-Mazrouei on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, a producer of OPEC.

“We will not see a war,” he added. “This is definitely an escalation between the United States, which is an ally, and Iran, which is a neighbor, and the last thing we want is more tension in the Middle East.”

Oil prices were about 1% higher on Wednesday, but well below the highest level hit a frenetic start to trading day as rocket attacks raised the specter of a spiraling conflict and disruption of crude flows.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the semi-official ISNA news agency as saying on Wednesday that Tehran was benefiting from rising oil prices, and also urged the United States to abandon the region.

“The oil price trend is on the rise and this benefits Iran … Americans should stop worrying about the region and let the people of the region live,” Zanganeh said.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohamed Barkindo told the conference in Abu Dhabi that Iraq’s oil facilities, the second largest producer at OPEC, had been secured and production was continuing.

He said global reserve oil capacity stood at about 3-3.5 million barrels per day (bpd), with most held by Saudi Arabia, the top producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

NO SHORT SUPPLY STATE

The UAE’s Mazrouei said OPEC would respond to any possible shortage of oil if needed, within its “limitations”.

“We do not foresee any supply shortages unless there is a catastrophic escalation, which we do not see,” he said.

Barkindo said he was convinced that leaders in the Middle East were doing everything possible to restore normal conditions.

The region was shocked last year by attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and an attack on Saudi power plants that initially halved the kingdom’s crude output.

Washington and Riyadh blamed their common enemy Iran, also a member of OPEC, for those attacks, a charge Tehran denies.

Barkindo said the forecast for global demand growth was around 1m bpd, adding that this “was not strong and not alarming”.

Asked what message he would send to US President Donald Trump, Barkindo told the meeting that the emergence of the United States as a leading oil and gas producer should bear joint responsibility for the stability of the energy market.

“OPEC +’s continuing task of maintaining stable oil markets on a consistent basis is a shared responsibility of all producers including the US,” Barkindo said.

“Only OPEC cannot take on that responsibility. We invite the United States to join us in this noble objective,” he added.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, have been blocking production since 2017 to avoid over-pricing and price support. The US is not part of this agreement on oil supply management. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Dahlia Nehme; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gareth Jones)

