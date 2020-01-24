advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University is facing another major change for the second year in a row. She has little or no time to adjust after losing stars in successive seasons.

MVP contender Bernadeth Pons left after season 80, followed by Jerrili Malabanan, Kyle Negrito, Celine Domingo and Heather Guino-o after season 81.

Despite the incredible loss of talent, head coach George Pascua and the rest of the Lady Tamaraws are working twice to remain competitors for the upcoming UAAP season.

“We finished last season in fourth place, so this is our real goal this year and it is to maintain this position,” said Pascua in Filipino after training the team at the FEU Gym.

“We lost a lot of players and started with five newcomers, but I can see that the newcomers are slowly entering our system, so we’re doing pretty well right now.”

The Lady Tamaraws ended season 81 with a 9: 5 record, but lost in the final against eventual champion Ateneo.

The FEU season 81 finale was even more impressive as the team played most of the tournament with an exhausted lineup after star rookie Lycha Ebon sustained an injury midway through the schedule.

Ebon, who had suffered a knee injury in her first year, is still unsure about her return this season, but Pascua said the winger is slowly recovering.

“So far she’s at 50/50 because she’s still on therapy, but hopefully she will heal completely this month,” said Pascua. “She is able to take part in our exercises, but not only during full training sessions.”

To make up for the lack of star power, Pascua had his players trained in full game simulations to build up the chemistry between the setters and the spikes.

“The lack of experience definitely hurts. The adjustment we are making is to give our players more control over team play so that their chemistry, especially that of newcomers, improves,” said Pascua.

“We are a new team, we are changing, but our goal is the top 4. Then we want to see where we are going from there.”

