Keep your plans on hold to cheer on your favorite UAAP volleyball teams – for now.

The league announced on Wednesday that it will postpone all sporting events indefinitely as of Saturday due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That means it is closed to the popular volleyball competition where the Ateneo Lady Eagles and the National University Bulldogs should start defending their crowns.

The league said it made the decision on Tuesday afternoon after “thorough advice” from the UAAP Board of Trustees and the CEOs.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines is committed to the wellbeing, health and safety of the league – players, coaches, students, their families and fans in general,” said a UAAP statement to media offices.

The move was in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Commission for Higher Education.

No date has been set for the restart of the volleyball season. The other tournaments that opened this month, such as men’s football (February 16), softball (February 17), senior baseball (February 19), athletics (February 19-23) and judo (last week of February), were all postponed along with the playoffs for the high school beach volleyball and basketball tournaments.

The ongoing fencing meeting and the soccer game day for the high school boys will prevail this week.

The league said it was closely monitoring the situation in the Philippines “to determine if the games would resume”.

In the NCAA, it’s normal for defending champions Arellano and Perpetual Help to play separate opponents on Thursday, looking for victories that would improve the better final four positions at the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center.

The Lady Chiefs will play Emilio Aguinaldo College at 12 p.m., while the Lady Altas will play Letran at 2 p.m. Competition with victories that are vital to both, regardless of how the semi-finals turn out.

In the event that a team sweeps the excretions – which in this case is only possible while idling at the College of St. Benilde – the step ladder format is applied, which gives team # 2 the best chance of making the title series in comparison to numbers 3 and 4.

