MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP postpones all sporting events as of Saturday due to the novel outbreak of the corona virus.

The league announced on Wednesday, a day after it said that all systems for the UAAP volleyball tournaments that will open this weekend are working.

The move in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the University Commissioner means that the opening of the expected volleyball tournament will be postponed to a later date.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines is committed to the wellbeing, health and safety of the league – players, coaches, students, their families and fans in general,” the league statement said.

The league announced that it had made the decision on Tuesday afternoon after “careful consideration” by the UAAP Board of Trustees.

The other tournaments that opened this month, such as men’s football (February 16), softball (February 17), senior baseball (February 19), athletics (February 19-23), and judo (last week of February) , playoffs have all been postponed for the high school’s beach volleyball and basketball tournaments.

The ongoing fencing meeting and soccer game day for the high school boys will prevail this week.

The league said it was closely monitoring the outbreak of the new corona virus “to determine if games would resume.”

“We ask for your understanding and prayers for the safety of our community, our nation, and all countries affected by this outbreak.”

