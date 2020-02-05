advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The defending champion of the Nazareth School of National University prevailed against Far Eastern U [80-73] at the Filoil Flying V Center on Wednesday.

The Bullpups were 32 points ahead and needed a crucial 3-point goal from Ernest Felicilda, 52.9 seconds ahead, to finally knock the Baby Tamaraws out of the race.

“We have to finish what we started. We will prepare for our next game in the same way, ”said NU coach Goldwyn Monteverde, whose squad ended the elimination round with a 14-0 record.

Terrence Fortea had 17 points and four rebounds, while Reyland Torres collected 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the bullpups who booked their ninth consecutive trip to the final.

The FEU ended the eliminations with a 12: 2 record and will hold the double lead in the semi-finals of the stepladder.

Jeremy Guarino had previously emptied the game-winning triple in the last 3.9 seconds when Adamson University ended the half-time line-up with a gripping 79-76 win over Ateneo.

The Baby Falcons ended the elimination round 8: 6 against the Blue Eaglets. Both teams will see each other again in the first phase of the Stepladder semis on Wednesday.

