MANILA, Philippines – Adamson relied on a breathtaking second half to knock out the 84-75 year old Ateneo and enter the second phase of the UAAP junior step-ladder of season 82 on Wednesday.

The Baby Falcons rose in the fourth quarter with a crazy 18-2 run, with Jake Figueroa finishing 5:53 behind by a 75:60 lead.

LeBron Lopez and Forthsky Padrigao helped the Blue Eaglets reduce the lead to nine, 79-70, but they couldn’t break the track and let the Baby Falcons hold on.

“Until half-time, we committed to a tough defense, they [Blue Eaglets] had their way in the first half and we relaxed during that time,” said Adamson’s head coach Mike Fermin in Filipino.

“We agreed that we would make life difficult for them in the second half, and that convinced us. Once that started, we started our offense. “

Rookie MVP Figueroa ended the race with 15 points, 22 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals to lead the Baby Falcons, while John Erolon had 16 points with five boards and five centimeters.

Ruzzell Dominguez had his own double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Joshua Barcelona with 10 points and 10 boards had the bare minimum for the statistics.

Padrigao had 22 points and rebounds to lead Ateneo, while Lopez added 13 points and seven blocks.

The baby hawks will have to face FEU Diliman, who has a twofold advantage, in the second phase of the step ladder, which will be played later after all UAAP events have been postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

The win also gave Adamson a place in the 2020 national final of the Chooks-to-Go National Basketball Training Center.

